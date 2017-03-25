Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United: A-League live scores, blog

The Central Coast Mariners are looking to avoid the wooden spoon position when they host last-placed Adelaide United. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

After coming off back-to-back losses, the Central Coast Mariners squandered their opportunity to creep into the top six.

They now sit two points ahead of Adelaide, with just four matches to play.

The Mariners have won their last two games against the Reds, however they have lost two of their past three matches against Adelaide on their own home turf.

Central Coast will be looking to tighten up their defence as Adelaide begin to find some goal scoring form, their keepers have been required to make an incredible 103 saves this season – more than any other side in the competition.

Last year’s champions, Adelaide are coming off their fourth A-League win of the season, after upsetting Brisbane 2-1 last week.

Baba Diawara found the net early, before the Roar equalised in the second half. In the end it was an injury time goal via Cirio that secured all three points for United.

The Reds need Diawara on form, as they travel to Gosford without Marcelo Carrusca and Riley McGree, who are suspended and on Socceroos duty respectively.

The last time these sides played was early last month. Fabio Ferreira and Kwabena Appiah-Kubi put Central Coast up by two, before Jordan O’Doherty scored in injury time for Adelaide, as the Mariners held on for the 2-1 win in Canberra.

Prediction

Adelaide are on form in front of goal, scoring four in their past two games. However, they aren’t defending well, and are missing key players Carrusca and McGree.

Central Coast Mariners 1-0 Adelaide United

Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.