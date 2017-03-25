Essendon Bombers vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blogs

It’s a Saturday night blockbuster as the starting afresh Essendon Bombers take on the revitalised Hawthorn Hawks at the MCG. Join us on The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:25pm AEDT.
Tonight, it’s Essendon’s first chance to present their refreshed team, and they’re more than ready to get going after a turbulent few years. And, they’ve got the perfect chance to do exactly that: a Saturday night game against Hawthorn at the MCG.
Essendon’s 2016 a pretty painful one – for very understandable reasons, they crashed to a wooden spoon finish.
While looking decent in a handful of games, their player suspensions ended up being too hard to overcome, but for any optimistic Bombers fans, 2016 was (hopefully) a case of short-term pain for long-term pain.
Hawthorn had a very different year, which came to an end in a semi-final against the rampaging Bulldogs.
Alastair Clarkson didn’t hold back during the off-season, shipping off Sam Mitchell and Jordan Lewis, handing Jarryd Roughhead the captaincy, and brining in talent including Jaeger O’Meara and Tom Mitchell.
Both teams are bringing out the big guns for this match. Essendon will have six of their banned stars returning for the first time since 2016: Dyson Heppell, Michael Hurley, Travis Colyer, Cale Hooker, Jobe Watson and Brent Stanton all pull on their footy boots once again.
They’ve also handed debuts to two of their newest players: former Brisbane Lion Josh Green, and 2016’s number one draftee Andrew McGrath.
Hawthorn will be led out onto the prestigious MCG ground by the inspirational Jarryd Roughhead (in his first game as the Hawks captain), while high-profile new Hawks Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O’Meara, Ricky Henderson and Ty Vickery will also all make their club debuts.
O’Meara’s debut, especially, is something that will draw plenty of attention, no doubt.
In a weird sign for Hawks fans, there’s no Sam Mitchell or Jordan Lewis on the team list, and Luke Hodge also won’t be playing due to an off-season indiscretion.
The only game between these two teams last year ended up being a heavy Hawthorn win in Round 12, but it’s honestly hard to look at the past few results.
Tonight’s game is literally the beginning of a new era for the Dons, and the beginning of the Hawthorn revitalisation. Get excited, folks.
Prediction
While most would probably be expecting Hawthorn to end up comfortably winning this one, I’m going go a tad left field and say that Essendon’s passion will ever so slightly get them over the line. No matter the result, though, it’s going to be one hell of a game.
Essendon by 5 points.
8:32pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:32pm
BEHIND ESSENDON!
Frustratingly close to being a goal. Jobe Watson’s face said it all.
Essendon: 5.8 (38)
Hawthorn: 6.9 (45)
8:29pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:29pm
GOAL HAWTHORN!
Hawks with three in a row. Puopolo slices the ball through the Essendon defence for a wonderful goal.
Hawthorn truly have awoken, and they’re firing along nicely.
Essendon: 5.6 (36)
Hawthorn: 6.7 (43)
8:27pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:27pm
GOAL HAWTHORN!
Hawthorn take the lead back thanks to a Billy Hartung goal. This game is on now.
Essendon: 5.6 (36)
Hawthorn: 5.7 (37)
8:25pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:25pm
BEHIND ESSENDON!
Damn, that was oh-so-close. Daniher’s very, very long shot at goal is on target until the last milliseconds when it shaves the post.
Essendon really could’ve used that goal.
Essendon: 5.6 (36)
Hawthorn: 4.7 (31)
8:24pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:24pm
BEHIND HAWTHORN!
Mitchell sends the ball across the face for a behind. Hawks slowly but surely catching up.
Essendon: 5.5 (35)
Hawthorn: 4.7 (31)
8:22pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:22pm
GOAL HAWTHORN!
Schoenmakers breaks a 7 minute scoring dry spell with a nice mark and goal combo. Hawthorn now just 5 points behind.
Essendon: 5.5 (35)
Hawthorn: 4.6 (30)
8:20pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:20pm
Lovely moment with Andrew McGrath directly matching up against Rioli. If there was ever a baptism with fire… that match-up is it.
8:19pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:19pm
The Hawks defence was under siege for the last minute or two, but the ball is eventually helped over the line by Roughead.
Essendon really pushing the Hawks at the moment.
8:17pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:17pm
Well, that was a ridiculously intense sequence of tackles and spilled balls in front of the Essendon goal square!
And it ends up with a Frawley defensive mark in the goal square.
Wait, no, it ends with a controversial sounding missed free kick against McDonald-Tipungwuti.
8:15pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:15pm
BEHIND HAWTHORN!
O’Meara misses his first genuine shot at goal this evening, and in his Hawks career. This comes shortly after Langford misses another shot.
Hawthorn not the most accurate team tonight.
Essendon: 5.5 (35)
Hawthorn: 3.6 (24)
8:14pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:14pm
Fantasia has been very good tonight. He’s an exciting youngster. Anyone with any thoughts on the game’s youngsters tonight?