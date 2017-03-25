The five most extraordinary wins of this century

After watching Winx win the George Ryder with an ease rarely seen at the top level, I reflected on the most extraordinary wins of this century of racing.

The criteria I decided on was simple: the most extraordinary wins were precisely that – wins that were so out of the ordinary that they were hard to believe.

Everyone will have their opinion, and it was no easy +task selecting the top five, so feel free to add your thoughts. Here’s my list.

5. Belle Du Jour – 2000 Golden Slipper

When Belle Du Jour lept in the air as the barriers opened in the first Golden Slipper of the century seemingly all hope was lost.

She was three lengths last and in the two-year-old dash for cash no horse had ever won from such a position. What followed was a magnificent ride from Len Beasley, who rounded the turn at the tail, rode for luck towards the fence and then found clear air from the 200m.

In a busy finish it was the Bob Hawke-owned filly that burst through the middle to claim a truly astonishing win.

4. Winx – 2016 Cox Plate

The match was billed as a match race between Winx and Hartnell and it certainly appeared that way on paper. Hartnell had been simply awesome all preparation winning The Chelmsford, The Hill Stakes and The Turnbull by a combined 17 lengths. He would present some serious opposition to the mighty mare.

In an old-school edition of the great race, the pressure went on from the 1000m mark and Hartnell strode to the lead with Winx stalking. When Winx hit the front a full 600m from home seemingly under no pressure despite the ferocious tempo the race was over.

She would go on to win by a record margin and stamp herself one of the all time greats.

3. Freemason – 2003 BMW Stakes

It was hard to envisage anything other than a Northerly win in the 2003 BMW. The reigning Cox Plate and Caulfield Cup champion hadn’t been at his best in Sydney, but Fred Kersley promised his charge was cherry ripe for his main aim and would be taking the trophy back to Perth.

His main dangers appeared to be Republic Lass and Helenus, but really there was no danger if the real Northerly showed up.

No one expected Freemason to lead and in typical fashion, Northerly eye-balled the rank outsider from the outset.

What transpired was a 2400m two horse war of attrition. A champion and one of the toughest gallopers that has ever raced went stride for stride with the enigmatic Hawkes galloper. 14 years later and I still cannot believe Freemason stared Northerly in the eye across every inch of the Rosehill circuit and got his nose past the line first. It was absolutely unbelievable.

2. Black Caviar – 2011 Lightning Stakes

We knew she was outstanding after the Spring of 2010, but the 2011 Lightning Stakes announced Black Caviar as something else. After settling around the lead, Black Caviar was asked to extend at the halfway mark. Her only danger on paper – Hay List – was under vigorous riding and losing ground.

250m from home and the mare had put three lengths on them under a hold.

At the 150m mark the margin had increased and with an arrogance that became so familiar, Luke Nolan sat up with 75m to go and literally eased her down to the line four lengths clear.

We later came to expect it, but the manner of the win that day in a time-honoured event over the 1000m scamper was simply extraordinary.

1. God’s Own – 2005 Caulfield Guineas

I have never before or since seen a horse incur the level of interference suffered by God’s Own and win at Group 1 level.

After jumping from a wide gate and settling in back and wide, God’s Own was the victim of a severe check that temporarily left him two lengths last and still three deep.

It would take a monumental effort to win from there. Glen Boss was masterfully able to weave through the field on a heavily rain affected track to be stalking the leaders rounding the turn.

As the field turned for home, God’s Own suffered another severe check that forced Boss to steady his mount, losing all momentum and seemingly, all chance of figuring in the finish. Under vigorous riding, the race favourite Paratroopers broke clear and looked home. Forced back towards the fence, God’s Own mounted another charge and looked a place chance despite his horrendous run.

The Cummings trained God’s Own would do better than that and charged all over the top of Paratroopers to win in one of the most extraordinary performances you will ever see.