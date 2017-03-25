Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix start time: F1 season opener key information

The Formula 1 season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix held at Albert Park in Melbourne with race day being Sunday, March 26. The flag will drop for the season at 4pm (AEDT).

The race is expected to take about two hours, but must end by 6pm or it will not be able to run its full distance due to F1 regulations.

In 2016, the race was won by Nico Rosberg before he went on to win the Championship. Given he has now been retired from competition, there will be a new champion this year.

The 2017 season will see ten teams with 20 drivers. Mercedes are unsurprisingly the reigning constructors champions, taking the title for best team last year.

Key race information Start time: 4pm (AEDT)

Expected finish time: Race must end by 6pm (AEDT)

Laps: 58

Race distance: 307.6km

Track: Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park

Track length: 5.3 kilometres

Betting: Lewis Hamilton $2.25, Sebasitan Vettel $3.60, Valtteri Bottas $6, Kimi Raikkonen $7, Max Verstappen $11, Daniel Ricciardo $12

Full start list

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen

Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen

Renault: Joylon Palmer and Nico Hulkenberg

McLaren: Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne

Force India: Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon

Toro Rosso: Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz

Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean

Williams: Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa

Sauber: Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein

How to watch on TV or stream online

Fox Sports have the rights to every single session of every single round of the Formula One season, and the entire Melbourne Grand Prix weekend will be live with the pay TV network releasing a 24-hour channel for the event, including all sessions and the race itself.

» Every F1 race live on Foxtel

If you want to stream Foxtel’s coverage then you will need to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go is available for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is better for those who are just looking to access live-streaming services rather than have a traditional installation.

Foxtel Play has a two-week free trial available to new users, and after that costs a monthly subscription fee.

Network Ten will also cover the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix. They will be showing the first two practice sessions on ONE HD on Friday, but Saturday and Sunday’s action will be on their main Ten channel. You can stream their coverage online through the TenPlay application or website.