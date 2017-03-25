 

Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

    Gold Coast Suns vs. Brisbane Lions
    Metricon Stadium
    AFL Home and Away March 25, 2017
    Q1 - 28:00 - Gold Coast Suns 8, Brisbane Lions 45
    Gold Coast Suns Brisbane Lions
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q1128   7345

    The first game of the AFL season provides anxiety and hope for many sides. Tonight’s round 1 clash between the Gold Coast Suns and the Brisbane Lions will be an opportunity for one of these two sides to show some improvement on 2016 and see if either side can escape the clutches of the bottom four in 2017.

    Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 8:05pm as these two hometown rivals battle it out for pride at Metricon Stadium.

    It’s pretty unlikely that either of these sides have made anyone’s top eight this year. As the Giants begin to soar and make a statement in September, the Suns have continued to flounder.

    With that said, they put together an impressive first half against reigning premiers the Western Bulldogs in the JLT community series, leading by 50 points at one stage.

    The story is much sadder for the once brilliant Lions, who have failed to come close to the great heights of the early 2000s. Going into this match you’d have to say that they are one of the favourites for the wooden spoon in 2017.

    Players to watch for the match are the enthralling Gary Ablett making a return to AFL after an injury riddled 2016. It will be also interesting to see how Dayne Beams’ embraces his new role as captain of the Lions.

    The Suns have six debutants in this match – Michael Barlow, Pearce Hanley, Jarryd Lyons and Jarrod Witts playing their first game for the club, while draftees Ben Ainsworth and Jack Bowes are making their AFL debuts.

    The Lions have only the one debutant for the match, rookie-listed Jake Barrett, who they picked up after he was delisted by the GWS Giants at the end of 2016.

    I am predicting an easy win to the Suns by 30 points.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' GOAL - Mitch Robinson (Brisbane Lions)
    3' BEHIND - Dayne Beams (Brisbane Lions)
    4' GOAL - Mitch Robinson (Brisbane Lions)
    7' BEHIND - Lewis Taylor (Brisbane Lions)
    8' GOAL - Michael Close (Brisbane Lions)
    9' GOAL - Eric Hipwood (Brisbane Lions)
    12' GOAL - Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)
    14' BEHIND - Rushed (Gold Coast Suns)
    15' GOAL - Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)
    17' BEHIND - Daniel Rich (Brisbane Lions)
    18' GOAL - Tom Bell (Brisbane Lions)
    21' GOAL - Alex Sexton (Gold Coast Suns)
    29' BEHIND - Peter Wright (Gold Coast Suns)
