Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

The first game of the AFL season provides anxiety and hope for many sides. Tonight’s round 1 clash between the Gold Coast Suns and the Brisbane Lions will be an opportunity for one of these two sides to show some improvement on 2016 and see if either side can escape the clutches of the bottom four in 2017.
Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 8:05pm as these two hometown rivals battle it out for pride at Metricon Stadium.
It’s pretty unlikely that either of these sides have made anyone’s top eight this year. As the Giants begin to soar and make a statement in September, the Suns have continued to flounder.
With that said, they put together an impressive first half against reigning premiers the Western Bulldogs in the JLT community series, leading by 50 points at one stage.
The story is much sadder for the once brilliant Lions, who have failed to come close to the great heights of the early 2000s. Going into this match you’d have to say that they are one of the favourites for the wooden spoon in 2017.
Players to watch for the match are the enthralling Gary Ablett making a return to AFL after an injury riddled 2016. It will be also interesting to see how Dayne Beams’ embraces his new role as captain of the Lions.
The Suns have six debutants in this match – Michael Barlow, Pearce Hanley, Jarryd Lyons and Jarrod Witts playing their first game for the club, while draftees Ben Ainsworth and Jack Bowes are making their AFL debuts.
The Lions have only the one debutant for the match, rookie-listed Jake Barrett, who they picked up after he was delisted by the GWS Giants at the end of 2016.
I am predicting an easy win to the Suns by 30 points.
8:37pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:37pm | ! Report
And the first quarter goes to Brisbane. Lightning fast start sees them up by 31 points at the first break. The Gold Coast worked hard to get themselves back in the game during the last 5 minutes or so, but a lot of work ahead for Rodney Eade’s men if they want to live up to pre-season expectations.
8:35pm
Paul D said | 8:35pm | ! Report
Great stuff from Barlow. Very smart footballer
8:35pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:35pm | ! Report
Just two minutes to go in this opening quarter of this match. The Gold Coast looked as though they’ve finally turned up for the evening.
Brisbane, however, have had an unbelievable start to 2017. I bet no-one could have predicted this one. Brisbane up by 38 points with less than two minutes remaining. Chris Fagan loving his first quarter as an AFL coach, although, the Suns have done some hard work in the last few minutes to even up the scorecard and more importantly, in the stats.
8:26pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:26pm | ! Report
Suns are absolutely catastrophic this evening but a quick goal finally puts them on the boar for the evening. Alex Sexton fixing the absolute shames he just made in front of goal.
8:26pm
Paul D said | 8:26pm | ! Report
I am absolutely loving this
8:28pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:28pm | ! Report
I don’t barrack for either side tonight, but I’m loving this a bit as well…
8:24pm
TomC said | 8:24pm | ! Report
O…kay….
8:28pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:28pm | ! Report
Thoughts, or are you in shock? I can barely focus on my live-blog when Brisbane have somehow managed this. Like, holy f%^&! How is this happening.
8:29pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:29pm | ! Report
Happily swap matches AdelaideDocker…
8:34pm
TomC said | 8:34pm | ! Report
Some signs of reality setting in now.
This will be close. The Lions will have trouble running this out.
8:37pm
Paul D said | 8:37pm | ! Report
Was just thinking that too – the second quarter will be revealing. I reckon if we lose that we lose the game, adrenalin alone won’t take us to the win
8:38pm
TomC said | 8:38pm | ! Report
In general I’d say the ends of the quarters reveal who’s going to play the game out stronger, and obviously the Suns finished the first term much better.
But hey, at least the Lions made hay when they had their chance. I was expecting nothing from this game.
8:21pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:21pm | ! Report
Brisbane are looking absolutely ferocious. This is not what anyone expected. Great to see the Lions in the fight early in 2017. Six goals to zip after just 10 minutes.
Where are the Gold Coast tonight?
8:21pm
Woolly said | 8:21pm | ! Report
Zorko two in two minutes. Lions are all over the Suns right now, they might still be in the rooms having their pre-game pep talk.
8:19pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Suns are like lambs to a slaughter at the moments. Seems they missed the memo about arriving at Metricon this evening. Proving he’s as critical as ever, Ablett yet to touch the footy and the Suns aren’t on the scoreboard.