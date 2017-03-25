Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

It’s an all-Queensland derby as the undermanned Gold Coast Titans look to battle their way to victory against the North Queensland Cowboys who themselves aren’t at full strength. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9pm (AEDT).
It’s a case of last man standing for the two sides just a month into the season, with neither looking anywhere near full strength for this crucial clash.
For the Titans, the home ground advantage is about all they have for this one. The list of injuries is racking up for the club, with backline depth at a minimum.
Jarryd Hayne, Anthony Don, Will Zillman and Dan Sarginson will all be watching on from the sidelines and even if their forward pack is looking good, they are without plenty.
Chris McQueen does make his way back into the second row for the Gold Coast, but surprisingly it was their best performance of the season to date last week as they got the better of the Parramatta Eels.
They were given next to no chance coming into the clash, but fought hard and without Hayne on the field it allowed their attack to flow with Ashley Taylor having a brilliant game to lead the side to their first win of the season.
North Queensland meanwhile, started their season in the toughest way possible with two golden point victories over the Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos.
While they picked up the win in both, they looked exhausted last weekend as they were run ragged by the Manly Sea Eagles. While they had injuries and still do, it was hard to blame them for last week’s effort with Manly also severely understrength.
The Cowboys biggest losses are Matt Scott and Jason Taumalolo. While Taumalolo is suspended and will be back next weekend, Scott is likely to be out for the season with an ACL injury.
Paul Green is also without Lachlan Coote and Antonio Winterstein and will be for some time, with youngsters Javid Bowen and Kalyn Ponga getting some big opportunities to stand up and fill the shoes.
What the Cowboys do have though is Johnathan Thurston and Michael Morgan directing the side around the paddock. While they are out there, it’s always going to be a difficult team to beat, even if the Titans halves combination is steady with Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey on the park.
The kicking games could decide the contest, with the sides looking roughly even across the rest of the park.
Prediction
It’s another tough one to tip, but Johnathan Thurston should be able to get his side over the line, even without their two enforces up front.
Cowboys by 2.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 9pm (AEDT)
10:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:12pm | ! Report
52′ – Feldt and Mosby both leaving their wings for runs into the middle now before Thurston dummies and offloads for Cooper who clears halfway. Ponga raids the left but is eventually tackled. Thurston now stabs a kick towards the ingoal and Roberts comes up with it. He is dragged backwards and it will be a penalty.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20
10:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:11pm | ! Report
51′ – The Titans bring it away through Vidot before Wallace, Hurrell and Proctor take it in turns to run down the right edge. Elgey runs to the middle of the park and he is taken before Taylor kicks from inside his own half. Mosby links with Ponga at the back and he takes a run.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20
10:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:10pm | ! Report
50′ – Feldt comes in from the wing to take the first run of this set before Hampton knocks it on at dummy half. Unbelievable. Bit of scrappiness at the moment after such a brilliant first half.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20
10:13pm
Roberto said | 10:13pm | ! Report
Games in QLD for the weekend have been scrappy as hell.
10:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:09pm | ! Report
49′ – Hess with a massive run at Elgey to get this set going for the Cowboys before Hampton and Bolton bring the Cowboys over halfway. They go left now with Thurston showing it and finding Ponga who gets smoked by Hurrell about 30 out. Last play and Morgan puts the bomb skyward – Vidot and Roberts both go for it, and that’ll go down as a knock on! Oh dear oh dear.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20
10:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:08pm | ! Report
47′ – The Titans come short side from the scrum with Hurrell taken before Wallace has a crack through the middle. Proctor now a run down the right and he drops it trying to run over Johnathan Thurston.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20
10:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:07pm | ! Report
46′ – It’s all happening here. The Titans with a solid set, then Taylor puts up a bomb that’s allowed to bounce. Cooper has knocked it on trying to pick it up, then the Titans looking to attack have knocked on themselves. No advantage played, so the Titans have the scrum 15 out.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20
10:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:05pm | ! Report
45′ – North Queensland away from the scrum through Mosby before they come right to Hess. Linnett with a run towards halfway before Hoare goes over the middle marker. Morgan finds Hess on the next play and then on the last they look to run the short side, Hampton to Linnett and he is tackled. Handover.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20
10:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:04pm | ! Report
44′ – Roberts Davis into the middle for a run and the Titans coming towards the halfway line. Taylor decides to kick early, getting his team a breather by finding the sideline. Exactly what the Gold Coast needed there.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20
10:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:03pm | ! Report
43′ – The Cowboys work off the scrum from 30 metres out and Morgan spreads right before dumping an inside ball for Linnett. Asiata now taken about 10 metres out before Hampton goes from dummy half who links with Thurston and then Morgan but he can’t get through. Thurston with another run but he is taken to ground. Now Morgan drifts left and finds Hampton before he goes flat for Cooper who is pulled down by Proctor. Morgan the grubber and Wallace comes up with it.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20
10:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:02pm | ! Report
41′ – Away we go. Tyrone Roberts gets us back underway and it’s Hoare to have the first run of the half for the Cowboys. Ponga with the next run before Fensom heads to the left edge. Cooper and Asiata bring the Cowboys towards halfway before Thurston kicks low and Robers-Davis brings it back before dropping it in the play the ball.
Titans can’t afford stuff like that.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20
9:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:59pm | ! Report
40′ – Teams on their way back for the second half. It’ll be the Titans to kick-off.
Titans 12
Cowboys 20