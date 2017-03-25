Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

It’s an all-Queensland derby as the undermanned Gold Coast Titans look to battle their way to victory against the North Queensland Cowboys who themselves aren’t at full strength. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9pm (AEDT).

It’s a case of last man standing for the two sides just a month into the season, with neither looking anywhere near full strength for this crucial clash.

For the Titans, the home ground advantage is about all they have for this one. The list of injuries is racking up for the club, with backline depth at a minimum.

Jarryd Hayne, Anthony Don, Will Zillman and Dan Sarginson will all be watching on from the sidelines and even if their forward pack is looking good, they are without plenty.

Chris McQueen does make his way back into the second row for the Gold Coast, but surprisingly it was their best performance of the season to date last week as they got the better of the Parramatta Eels.

They were given next to no chance coming into the clash, but fought hard and without Hayne on the field it allowed their attack to flow with Ashley Taylor having a brilliant game to lead the side to their first win of the season.

North Queensland meanwhile, started their season in the toughest way possible with two golden point victories over the Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos.

While they picked up the win in both, they looked exhausted last weekend as they were run ragged by the Manly Sea Eagles. While they had injuries and still do, it was hard to blame them for last week’s effort with Manly also severely understrength.

The Cowboys biggest losses are Matt Scott and Jason Taumalolo. While Taumalolo is suspended and will be back next weekend, Scott is likely to be out for the season with an ACL injury.

Paul Green is also without Lachlan Coote and Antonio Winterstein and will be for some time, with youngsters Javid Bowen and Kalyn Ponga getting some big opportunities to stand up and fill the shoes.

What the Cowboys do have though is Johnathan Thurston and Michael Morgan directing the side around the paddock. While they are out there, it’s always going to be a difficult team to beat, even if the Titans halves combination is steady with Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey on the park.

The kicking games could decide the contest, with the sides looking roughly even across the rest of the park.

Prediction

It’s another tough one to tip, but Johnathan Thurston should be able to get his side over the line, even without their two enforces up front.

Cowboys by 2.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 9pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.