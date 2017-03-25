Highlanders top Brumbies 18-13

Another week and another win for a Kiwi team over an Australian team as the Highlanders secure a vital win against the Brumbies.

Both teams were far from their best but the Highlanders just showed more class when it counted to secure the win away from home.

The Brumbies are now the latest team to fall to a New Zealand outfit, once again demonstrating the gap in class that exists currently between the two nations when it comes to playing rugby.

Close game or one-sided contest, the result remains the same – a New Zealand franchise victory over an Australian franchise.

While the home side piled the pressure on the Highlanders in the dying minutes, the visitors stood firm and repelled the Brumbies from their own try line.

Desperate defence fended off a Brumbies rolling maul after the siren in front of a crowd of 11,125.

The Brumbies looked set to keep the Highlanders scoreless in the first half until Richard Buckman fired the ball wide, finding exciting young winger Sio Tomkinson in space on the right to score his first Super Rugby try.

A 42-metre Wharenui Hawera penalty goal opened the scoring for the Brumbies after an ugly first 20 minutes during which neither side could take the ascendancy.

The Brumbies pulled off a brilliant set play from a line-out with flanker Chris Alcock breaking through on the short side to pick up his first try for the club and open up a 10-0 lead after Hawera’s conversion just before the half-hour mark.

After going to the break five points to the good, Hawera made it three from three by kicking another penalty goal shortly after half-time to extend the Brumbies lead to eight.

A marginal offside call denied the Brumbies a turnover and gave replacement flyhalf Marty Banks the opportunity to reduce the deficit to five and keep the Highlanders in touch.

With the Highlanders enjoying a strong period midway through the second half, Aaron Smith drew a penalty and Banks shaved the margin to two, setting up a grandstand finish.

But Seiuli’s try proved to be decisive, sending the Brumbies to the bye with two wins and three bonus-point losses with performances which have garnered respect but not results.

It is now almost 400 days since they have beaten Kiwi opposition but they will get their chance to extend their record streak against Australian sides to 10 when they face the Reds in Canberra on April 8.

Final score

Brumbies 13

Highlanders 18