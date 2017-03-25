New Zealand vs South Africa: International cricket, 3rd Test – Day 1 live scores

New Zealand will look to bounce back and salvage a draw from their Test series against South Africa who dominated to take the lead last time out. Join The Roar for live scores of the third Test in Hamilton from 9am (AEDT).

After an evenly poised first match of the series was washed away due to rain and declared as a draw, the stakes were high for the second Test in Wellington, but it failed to meet expectations.

Looks can be deceptive, and that’s exactly what they were in Wellington. Despite the pitch resembling something of a green top, the match never panned out that way, South Africa’s spinners destroying the Kiwi batting order to pick up a comfortable victory.

While the Proteas were able to use the new ball effectively after winning the toss and electing to bowl, it was only Henry Nicholls who was able to stand up and show some defiance, hitting a ton in the face of JP Duminy and Keeshav Maharaj who took six wickets between them.

New Zealand ended up with a well below par 268 and when Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock combined to get the tourists out of some trouble, they would end up with 359.

It went from bad to worse for the hosts though, with Maharaj running through them in the second innings, picking up six wickets on his own and reducing the Kiwis to 171, with youngster Jeet Raval scoring 80 of them.

That set up an 83 run chase for the South African’s and they had no problems chasing it just two wickets down.

While the Kiwis didn’t bowl badly based on the pitch and the way the game panned out, they didn’t bat well whatsoever and if they are to come back in this third and final test to salvage a drawn series, it needs to be that side of their game that stands up.

Kane Williamson will be feeling the heat, particularly with Ross Taylor out. Given the Kiwis were right in it during the first match though, they should be able to pick up their level in Hamilton and be competitive again.

Prediction

On paper, the Proteas are the stronger team and building on the back of that huge win in Wellington, it’s difficult to see them not doing something similar in Dunedin.

With so many players who can score runs and most showing some form, their pace bowlers having an edge and Keeshav Maharaj picking up six wickets last time out, it’s going to require a monster turnaround from the Kiwis to draw the series.

South Africa to take a 2-0 series win.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the first day’s play in Hamilton from 9am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.