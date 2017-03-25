NRL Round 4 predictions (part 2): Saints to continue marching in

Tariq Sims of the Dragons scores and celebrates during the Round 23 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks at Jubilee Oval in Sydney, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

In the rest of the Round 4 action, the Dragons will be looking to further bolster their spot in the top four this weekend against the hapless Warriors.

Parramatta Eels versus Cronulla Sharks

Saturday, 25 March

Kick-off: 7:00pm at ANZ Stadium

Parramatta play their first ‘home’ match of the year at ANZ Stadium after a flat second half and loss on the Gold Coast last weekend. Their opponents in the Sharks were equally as disappointing last weekend in the local derby and couldn’t recover a 14 point half time deficit in their loss to the Dragons.

For the Eels, Frank Pritchard starts for the suspended Tepai Moeroa, with Corey Norman welcomed back into the lineup after missing last weekend with a hamstring injury. The Sharks will start Sosaia Feki in place of Edrick Lee, with new recruit James Segeyaro a chance to feature off the bench.

Both of these sides were disappointing last weekend, but I fancy the Eels to bounce back in this game. Corey Norman is huge for this team and there is a reason why he is the Dally M favourite. The Sharks ill-discipline cost them last weekend and I feel it will do so again. Another close match, but the Eels will get home.

Prediction: Parramatta by 6.

Gold Coast Titans versus North Queensland Cowboys

Saturday, 25 March

Kick-off: 9:00pm at Cbus Super Stadium

The Cowboys came crashing down after two big, emotional golden point wins to start the season. Despite seeing an enormous share of possession, especially in the second half, the men from North Queensland were handsomely beaten by an equally as undermanned Manly side. The Titans got off the mark last weekend with an impressive win and will be looking to make it 4 wins in a row on the Gold Coast against North Queensland.

The Titans welcome new recruit Dale Copley into the side and this week also signed former Panther and Rabbitoh Chris Grevsmuhl. The Cowboys injury curse continued last weekend, this time it is Justin O’Neill who will miss time and he is replaced by Gideon Gela-Mosby.

Despite being undermanned, I fancy the Cowboys in this contest. They still have the best playmaker in the game in Johnathan Thurston and I don’t see this team being as impotent as it was last weekend with the ball. The Titans will have their chances too, but I fancy the Cowboys to snap their losing streak on the Coast.

Prediction: North Queensland by 4.

Wests Tigers versus Melbourne Storm

Sunday, 26 March

Kick-off: 4:00pm at Leichhardt Oval

The Wests Tigers are certainly not wasting any time this season, dropping the hammer on Jason Taylor only three. weeks into the new season! Staggering to say the least. After two thumpings they now must face the undefeated Melbourne Storm.

Elijah Taylor returns at lock after missing last weekend and Matt Ballin is included in an extended bench with a chance to start at hooker. For the Storm, they have lost Cameron Munster to a broken jaw with Billy Slater slotting in to the starting full back position. What a handy replacement to have at that position. Suliasi Vunivalu is also out injured with Young Tonomaipea starting for the first time this season.

Surely this is not what the doctor ordered for the Wests Tigers. A bad week off the field and a Sunday afternoon game against the Storm. At least this match is at Leichardt Oval.

These two teams clashed in a golden point thriller last season which was won by the Storm. I fear the margin will be much greater this time. The Tigers will show some growl this weekend with all that has happened off the field, but it simply won’t be enough.

Prediction: Storm by 12.

St George Illawarra Dragons versus New Zealand Warriors

Sunday, 26 March

Kick-off: 6:30pm at UOW Jubilee Oval

Contrasting starts to the season for these two clubs as the Dragons look to cement their position in the top 4 with a win over the Warriors on Sunday night. New Zealand have yet to fire a shot this season and a home win against the Knights is hardly anything to boast about. The Dragons were sharp in the first half last weekend and applied some stop defense to hold out the Sharks in the second half last weekend. The Warriors were poor in most patches against the Bulldogs. They failed to capitalize with the ball and defended meekly without the ball.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns from concussion with Tuimoala Lolohea moving to right wing. I don’t understand how the Warriors can continue to shift Lolohea’s position seemingly weekly and expect anything but inconsistent play from the youngster. Manu Vatuvei has dropped out of the side again and if the Warriors are fair dinkum he will stay in the NSW Cup for the rest of the season. Kieran Foran is named on an extended bench and the Warriors desperation may see him being named to start. All roads point to a Dragons win in this one. I don’t fancy the Warriors at all until they have proven themselves this year. I will continue to tip against them vigorously. Prediction: Dragons by 10.