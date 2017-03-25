Highlights: Power and passion drive Port to break SCG drought

Adelaide Crows become the first ever AFLW premiers

Port Adelaide have pulled off a major upset in round one, they’ve ousted the fancied Swans on their home turf and they’re good value for it.

They pushed hard all day and deserved their victory. The Swans just couldn’t go with the rampant Power who really turned it on at a wet SCG.

Ollie Wines and Aaron Young were two of the best for the Power while there were multiple goal kickers all over for them.

Sam Powell-Pepper came up big on debut with two goals, while the Swans welcomed back Sam Reid from an injury layoff of over a year – he bagged three goals.

Sydney’s big gun midfielders didn’t have their usual impact and the Swans didn’t look the same team that went all the way to the grand final in 2016.

The 17.8 (110) to 12.10 (82) victory was Port’s first in eight matches and 11 years at the SCG, and their first anywhere over the Swans in their past six contests, going back to 2013.

Port kicked five goals to two in the third quarter to break open a previously close game and took a 22-point lead into the last change.

Sydney were unable to get the deficit below 13 and were also outscored in the final quarter.

The visitors’ accurate goalkicking and unrelenting tenacity, which earned them a 163-139 advantage in contested possessions, were big factors in their win.

Final score

Sydney Swans 12.10.82

Port Adelaide Power 17.8.110

With AAP.