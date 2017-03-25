Reds win on the road 3-2

Seamus Coleman suffers gruesome leg break. Warning: some may prefer to look away

Adelaide United have come away with a win on the road over the Central Coast Mariners, 3-2.

Both teams started off strong, both creating chances as they try to get away from the wooden spoon.

Central Coast started to get control of the game with 20 minutes left in the first half, with Adelaide failing to string together a dangerous attack.

The Mariners would have to wait until the end of the first half to get the goal, as Kwabena Appiah-Kubi gets the ball of Strom Roux’s cross and puts it into the net.

The second half told a very different tale, as Adelaide came out with a new lease on life.

Shorty into the second 45, Adelaide got one back, as Papa Diawara got his name on the scoresheet after a defensive mistake.

Five minutes later, the Reds took the lead, as Dylan McGowan’s header off the corner found the top corner.

It proved to be a big 10 minutes for Adelaide United, and for Diawara, who got a third just five minutes after through another corner.

Central Coast seemed to be done and dusted, playing for the full-time whistle, however a handball in the box from Jae-sung Kim in the 90th minute gifted the Mariners a penalty.

Roy O’Donovan sent the goalkeeper the wrong way as the game was set for a grandstand finish.

The Mariners pressed and went on an all-out attack, however Adelaide were able to survive and get all three points to get out of last place on the table.

Final score

Central Coast Mariners 2

Adelaide United 3