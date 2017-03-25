Santalab setting records in Benjamin Button-like season

Footballer injures himself trying to karate kick official

Record-setting veteran striker Brendon Santalab has praised Western Sydney’s coaching and medical team for helping him to produce the most prolific form of his A-League career.

Santalab, who last week became the Wanderers’ all-time record scorer, after bagging a brace, followed up with a hat-trick in Friday’s 3-1 home win over Melbourne City.

It boosted his tally for the campaign to 14, smashing the club’s individual season scoring record he shared with Mark Bridge after notching 11 in 2015-16.

Santalab’s heroics helped sixth-placed Wanderers consolidate sixth spot and put them within striking distance of the two clubs immediately above them.

At 34, Santalab seems to be defying footballing logic, especially given he has made only ten starts this season.

“It’s nice to know I’m improving and getting better,” Santalab told AAP.

“That’s always my goal each and every year and it’s all about my body.

“If my body is good, I can continue.”

Santalab said the mental side was also important, with coach Tony Popovic playing a big part in that area.

“Poppa has been an inspiration to me in the way he has helped my mindset on the pitch,” Santalab said.

“I think a lot comes down to your mentality and how you approach training, how you approach games.

“I try to do everything possible to prolong my career as long as I can go and last week I thanked the medical staff and the coaching staff for the way we have things set up here..

“It’s a credit to them that I’m still able to go at this tempo.”

Wanderers have established some momentum, notching successive A-League wins for the first time this season.

“We had a very new squad at the beginning of the season and there’s no hiding that it took us a while to wind up,” Santalab said.

“Now is the crucial time of the season and we’re peaking at the right time.”

Santalab, who is contracted until the end of next season, played in the last two of Wanderers three grand final losses.

“I still look back on those back to those losses and it hurts,” he said.

“It would be very nice to clinch one, it would just cap off a great football career.”