 

Sunwolves vs Stormers: Super Rugby live scores

    Sunwolves vs Stormers

    Super Rugby, 25 March, 2017
    Singapore National Stadium
    76:00 - Sunwolves 31, Stormers 39
    Sunwolves   Stormers
    31 LIVE SCORE 39
    4 TRIES 5
    4 CONVERSION KICKS 4
    1 PENALTY GOALS 2
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Federico Anselmi
    Touch judges: Shuhei Kubo & Akihisa Aso
    TMO: Minoru Fuji

    The Sunwolves will host the Stormers in Singapore on Saturday night.

    Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said he wouldn’t underestimate the Sunwolves despite their poor form to start the season.

    “It has been a good week of preparation for us and we are really excited to see the players in the match-day squad take this opportunit,” he said.

    “We know it will be tough against the Sunwolves here in Singapore, but it is a challenge that excites us.”

