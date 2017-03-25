Virat Kohli out of deciding India vs Australia Test

Schoolboy hits 100 off 35 balls in fastest GPS century ever

Virat Kohli has reportedly been withdrawn from the final Test of Australia’s four-match tour of India.

Ajinkya Rahane will captain India in Kohli’s absence. Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut for India as Kohli’s replacement.

More to come.

BREAKING: Sanjay Bangar says Kohli is not 100% and is out of the deciding test, Rahane to captain – full details 2:30pm ch507 #INDvAUS — FOX SPORTS Australia (@FOXSportsAUS) March 25, 2017

Reports from Indian camp now that Virat Kohli is OUT. Not 100 per cent fit. — Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) March 25, 2017