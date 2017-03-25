Virat Kohli out of deciding India vs Australia Test

Virat Kohli has reportedly been withdrawn from the final Test of Australia’s four-match tour of India.
Ajinkya Rahane will captain India in Kohli’s absence. Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut for India as Kohli’s replacement.
More to come.
BREAKING: Sanjay Bangar says Kohli is not 100% and is out of the deciding test, Rahane to captain – full details 2:30pm ch507 #INDvAUS
Reports from Indian camp now that Virat Kohli is OUT. Not 100 per cent fit.
Strong word here is that Kohli won't play, but remember how bad my mail was on last pitch!!
BurgyGreen said | March 25th 2017 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
Mixed feelings about this. Kohli was due for a big one so it might be good for us.
At the same time, Iyer has a decent chance of improving upon Kohli’s returns for the series, and most importantly, if we win this game against a team without Kohli the victory won’t be quite as sweet, and if we lose it will be disappointing to have done so against an under-strength India.
Come on.
Come on.
No matter Kohli’s form, there’s more chance of him scoring runs than a novice.
And they looked flat without his captaincy.
If this is true – it is a massive positive for Australia.
"If this is true – it is a massive positive for Australia."
“If this is true – it is a massive positive for Australia.”
Not if, as I suspect, our victory is subsequently qualified as coming against an “understrength Indian side”.
Anyway, Cricinfo is reporting that it’s the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, not the batsman Shreyas Iyer, who will be making his debut. Seems like a really weird call to be playing only 5 batsmen if the pitch is a seaming one.
Bring Back...? said | March 25th 2017 @ 2:26pm | ! Report
Don’t worry about it BG….we can claim Starc and Mitch Marsh as injured. No excuses for India.
That's the headline, but the article indicates that is not the case.
That’s the headline, but the article indicates that is not the case.
Daniel said | March 25th 2017 @ 2:11pm | ! Report
I feel like Australia have just had Kholi worked out for this series… I’ve never seen him look so vulnerable and hesitant at the crease, so I actually wonder if this might make India tougher to beat.
Johnno said | March 25th 2017 @ 2:13pm | ! Report
why is dharamala hosting this test match? they only have a population of 55,000, in a cricket mad country of 1.2 Billion. surely a big city should have been chosen(revenue/corporate boxes). it makes no financial sense to host a test match in such a small place.
Ozibatla said | March 25th 2017 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
The only reason I can think of Johnno is to help this regions IPL franchise by exposing it to test cricket. It does seem weird. Maybe theyve exhausted all other venues as India has had a massive cricketing summer of unprecedented levels.
Alex L said | March 25th 2017 @ 2:29pm | ! Report
Their IPL franchise is an infrequent visitor of the ground (it’s an occasional venue).
I would say the likely reason is that they were expecting this to be a dead rubber, and that a small ground (23k capacity) in picturesque settings is better with a smaller crowd than a large stadium.
There’s also some ACC centre of excellence facility there, so maybe that’s a factor; if some element of the gate goes to the host association it would help them cover the associated costs of the facility.
Don't know, but it is a truly beautiful ground with the backdrop
Don’t know, but it is a truly beautiful ground with the backdrop
Sideline said | March 25th 2017 @ 2:30pm | ! Report
Big news, though I would have preferred him play. Surely they’ll replace him with another batsmen though.
Ronan O'Connell said | March 25th 2017 @ 2:36pm | ! Report
Massive pressure now on India’s top four because there is not much after that – Nair and Ashwin at 5 and 6 have looked out of their depth with the bat this series.