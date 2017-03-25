 

Virat Kohli out of deciding India vs Australia Test

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , ,

12 Have your say

    More Videos More Cricket Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Virat Kohli has reportedly been withdrawn from the final Test of Australia’s four-match tour of India.

    Ajinkya Rahane will captain India in Kohli’s absence. Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut for India as Kohli’s replacement.

    More to come.