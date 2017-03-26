India vs Australia: Fourth Test, cricket live scores, blog – Day 2

India seized the initiative on the first day of the final Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia with debutant Kuldeep Yadav shining for the hosts. Follow all the action of Day 2 from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.

Umesh Yadav got into the act soon as he castled Matt Renshaw early in the day. However, Australia were able to dominate the first session of play through David Warner and Smith. The two looked imperious at the center and India were staring at a challenging post lunch session.

However left arm wrist spinner Yadav, who replaced Kohli and was picked as the fifth specialist bowler in the side, turned the tide in India’s favour.

First, he dismissed Warner before claiming the wickets of Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins later in the innings.

Umesh Yadav had dismissed Shaun Marsh to earn his second wicket while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed one wicket each for India as Australia were bowled out for 300 runs in the final session on Day One.

Smith hit yet another century while Warner and Matthew Wade made half centuries for Australia. The skipper had made 111 runs before falling prey to an excellent delivery from around the wicket from Ashwin.

This was after Ajinkya Rahane had taken over as skipper of the Indian team as regular captain Virat Kohli was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Fortune smiled on Steve Smith this morning as he won the toss at Dharamshala and decided to bat first.

India faced a solitary over during which they failed to open the scoring. Lokesh Rahul and Murali Vijay will take guard as the side look to put Australia under pressure on Day Two.

The Australians will be gutted with themselves for falling short of what would have been an acceptable first innings score on this pitch. As such, their bowlers will look to emulate the hosts on the second day, on a surface that could afford more bounce and carry for their speedsters than any other.

The home side on the other hand will look to bat out the day without losing too many. A score of anything over 450 will give them a good chance of making things happen for their spinners going into the second half of this Test match.

However, India are one batsman short after Kohli was replaced by a bowler, which means that it will not be as straightforward. An interesting day of cricket could be coming up next.

Follow the live scores and blog of the second day of this fourth Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.