Cats clobber Dockers 115-73

Nat Fyfe shows he is most definitely back

Geelong have started their season in style, cruising to a 42-point victory over Fremantle 18.7 (115) to 10.13 (73).

Geelong coasted through the last quarter, so the difference between the two sides could have been even greater.

They were commanding when it counted, though, and as a result, they’re going to be second on the ladder this week, only behind Adelaide.

Aaron Sandilands was supposed to dominate after Zac Smith was withdrawn pre-game, but the Cats sharked his 48 hit-outs at every turn.

When Geelong cleared, they more often than not looked like scoring, but when Freo did they same, they would inevitably muck it up through a poor kick or a bad decision.

For the Cats, Patrick Dangerfield was Patrick Dangerfield, finishing with 24 touches and three goals, and it would take a brave umpire to deny him one or two votes.

Joel Selwood was good too, finishing with 28 possessions, but it was the lesser lights who would have made Chris Scott the most happy.

Andrew Mackie looks to have put a poor 2016 behind him, finishing with 18 touches and looking composed with ball in hand.

Zach Tuohy has slotted into the Cats’ defensive structure with ease, kicking a goal right on the half-time siren and finishing with 24 high-quality touches.

For me, the biggest star was Mitch Duncan. He did as he pleased across the ground, ranging from half-back to half-forward and using the ball well. 30 touches and a goal is a big match.

For the Dockers, well, they ran the game out well in the last quarter, but by then the horse had bolted.

They had enough of the ball, with 19 more disposals, but they just made too many mistakes with ball in hand, and weren’t helped by the Cats’ pressure at every turn.

Nat Fyfe and David Mundy were super, finishing with 28 and 31 touches respectively, while Stephen Hill finished with 25 disposals and looked polished with ball in hand.

Cam McCarthy did some nice things in junk time, too, but he finished with 1.5 as inaccuracy wasted a potentially promising night.