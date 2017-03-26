 

Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

Damien Peck Roar Rookie

By , Damien Peck is a Roar Rookie New author!

Tagged:
 , , , ,

65 Have your say

    More Videos More AFL Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Adelaide Crows vs. GWS Giants
    Adelaide Oval
    AFL Home and Away March 26, 2017
    Q2 - 27:00 - Adelaide Crows 45, GWS Giants 43
    Adelaide Crows GWS Giants
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q12315   4529
    Q26945   6743

    This year’s premiership favourite the GWS Giants will travel to South Australia in the first round where they take on an injury-depleted side in the Adelaide Crows at Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEDT Sunday afternoon.

    Both clubs have a rout of injuries to start their opening fixture for the season as Crows captain Taylor Walker is named but under a hamstring cloud as well as vice-captain Rory Sloane (fractured eye socket) touch and go up until the bounce.

    Important midfielders Brad Crouch (hamstring), Scott Thompson (shoulder), and Paul Seedsman (groin) are also missing.

    The Giants will miss midfielders Stephen Coniglio (ankle), Lachie Whitfield (suspension), and new-recruit Brett Deledio (calf) for the match.

    The Crows will want to make amends for a semi-final loss and get the jump on the premiership favourites.

    Their form in the preseason has been moderate with a loss to Richmond, a close win over the Cats and a convincing win a fortnight ago against North Melbourne.

    Curtly Hampton will debut for the Crows against his former club alongside Troy Menzel (ex-Carlton) who returned home to South Australia.

    Sam Jacobs will line up for his 150th match while Charlie Cameron will play his 50th.

    A lot of pressure is on GWS Giants to perform this year after reaching the preliminary final in 2016 and narrowly missing out on the big dance to the eventual premiers.

    Building on their maiden finals run, the Giants brought in star recruit Brett Deledio (unavailable), but will see the debut of exciting No.2 draftee Tim Taranto and recycled Fremantle Docker Tendai Mzungu.

    Head to head, they’ve met on seven occasions with Adelaide taking the spoils 6-1. The last time they met was in round 10 2016 when the Crows were victorious by 22 points.

    Prediction
    The Giants have too much class across the board and will be bathing Taranto and Mzungu in Gatorade after the match.

    GWS Giants by 15 points.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEDT.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    8' BEHIND - Steve Johnson (GWS Giants)
    10' BEHIND - Toby Greene (GWS Giants)
    10' BEHIND - Steve Johnson (GWS Giants)
    12' GOAL - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    14' BEHIND - Rushed (Adelaide Crows)
    17' GOAL - Tom Scully (GWS Giants)
    19' BEHIND - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    20' GOAL - Jeremy Cameron (GWS Giants)
    22' BEHIND - Charlie Cameron (Adelaide Crows)
    25' GOAL - Toby Greene (GWS Giants)
    27' BEHIND - Rory Lobb (GWS Giants)
    28' GOAL - Mitch McGovern (Adelaide Crows)
    29' GOAL - Tom Scully (GWS Giants)
    31' BEHIND - Toby Greene (GWS Giants)
    Quarter 2
    2' GOAL - Jeremy Cameron (GWS Giants)
    3' BEHIND - Charlie Cameron (Adelaide Crows)
    4' GOAL - Rory Atkins (Adelaide Crows)
    7' BEHIND - Charlie Cameron (Adelaide Crows)
    8' GOAL - Rory Atkins (Adelaide Crows)
    10' GOAL - Rory Lobb (GWS Giants)
    12' GOAL - David Mackay (Adelaide Crows)
    14' BEHIND - Callan Ward (GWS Giants)
    15' BEHIND - Mitch McGovern (Adelaide Crows)
    18' BEHIND - Curtly Hampton (Adelaide Crows)
    19' BEHIND - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    23' BEHIND - Ryan Griffen (GWS Giants)
    25' GOAL - Josh Jenkins (Adelaide Crows)
    28' BEHIND - Brodie Smith (Adelaide Crows)
    Reckon you know your Aussie rules pretty well? Prove it by joining The Roar's 2017 AFL tipping comp and show everyone just how well you know your stuff. Best of all, it's free to join!