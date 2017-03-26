Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

This year’s premiership favourite the GWS Giants will travel to South Australia in the first round where they take on an injury-depleted side in the Adelaide Crows at Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEDT Sunday afternoon.
Both clubs have a rout of injuries to start their opening fixture for the season as Crows captain Taylor Walker is named but under a hamstring cloud as well as vice-captain Rory Sloane (fractured eye socket) touch and go up until the bounce.
Important midfielders Brad Crouch (hamstring), Scott Thompson (shoulder), and Paul Seedsman (groin) are also missing.
The Giants will miss midfielders Stephen Coniglio (ankle), Lachie Whitfield (suspension), and new-recruit Brett Deledio (calf) for the match.
The Crows will want to make amends for a semi-final loss and get the jump on the premiership favourites.
Their form in the preseason has been moderate with a loss to Richmond, a close win over the Cats and a convincing win a fortnight ago against North Melbourne.
Curtly Hampton will debut for the Crows against his former club alongside Troy Menzel (ex-Carlton) who returned home to South Australia.
Sam Jacobs will line up for his 150th match while Charlie Cameron will play his 50th.
A lot of pressure is on GWS Giants to perform this year after reaching the preliminary final in 2016 and narrowly missing out on the big dance to the eventual premiers.
Building on their maiden finals run, the Giants brought in star recruit Brett Deledio (unavailable), but will see the debut of exciting No.2 draftee Tim Taranto and recycled Fremantle Docker Tendai Mzungu.
Head to head, they’ve met on seven occasions with Adelaide taking the spoils 6-1. The last time they met was in round 10 2016 when the Crows were victorious by 22 points.
Prediction
The Giants have too much class across the board and will be bathing Taranto and Mzungu in Gatorade after the match.
GWS Giants by 15 points.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEDT.
4:22pm
Damien Peck said | 4:22pm | ! Report
Adelaide Crows 6.9.45 GWS Giants 6.7.43
Brodie Smith now misses to the right too. This is a farce.
4:21pm
Damien Peck said | 4:21pm | ! Report
Shaw has been a pillar in defence today for the Giants.
4:20pm
XI said | 4:20pm | ! Report
I know Bruce is unwell but his commentary has been really bad today. He’s even getting basic maths wrong…
4:22pm
Damien Peck said | 4:22pm | ! Report
@XI Can barely notice Bruce when BT is yelling in the box!
4:19pm
Damien Peck said | 4:19pm | ! Report
Adelaide Crows 6.8.44 GWS Giants 6.7.43
Jenkins finally breaks the goal drought after a murder of crows surround the 50m arc and handball between five players. A delivery from 30m on the run and it’s a goal.
4:18pm
AdelaideDocker said | 4:18pm | ! Report
It’s not particularly windy in Adelaide (I’m only 10 minutes from Adelaide Oval) but it’s actually starting to rain.
I’m not watching it anymore but is it raining at the oval on the broadcast? Because I reckon if it’s raining at my place it’ll be raining at the Oval.
4:20pm
Damien Peck said | 4:20pm | ! Report
@AdelaideDocker Thanks for that. It doesn’t appear wet yet from what we can see.
4:17pm
Damien Peck said | 4:17pm | ! Report
Adelaide Crows 5.8.38 GWS Giants 6.7.43
Griffen hits the post with a ground grubber that rivals the Chappell’s.
4:15pm
Damien Peck said | 4:15pm | ! Report
Both teams look tired. 5 minutes left in the half and the pace has just started to slow down.
4:15pm
Damien Peck said | 4:15pm | ! Report
Almost all the stats are pretty even. Only glaring obvious ones are Crows leading clearances 16-11 and inside 50s 26-15
4:13pm
Damien Peck said | 4:13pm | ! Report
Adelaide Crows 5.8.38 GWS Giants 6.6.42
Eddie hits the post too! Is it windy at Adelaide Oval?
4:12pm
Damien Peck said | 4:12pm | ! Report
Adelaide Crows 5.7.37 GWS Giants 6.6.42
Milera makes a meal of it! A missed opportunity in front of goal. Ends up with Hampton taking a snap and a behind.
4:09pm
Damien Peck said | 4:09pm | ! Report
Adelaide Crows 5.6.36 GWS Giants 6.6.42
McGovern is among the action again. A great mark 30 metres in front of goal, but another miss to the right.