AFL sets new crowd record

Three MCG blockbusters have helped the AFL smash the record by almost 30,000 for a single-round attendance.
A total of 400,401 attended round one, easily passing the previous record of 371,212 set in round 15, 2013.
Essendon’s shock win over Hawthorn drew the biggest crowd, with 78,294 witnessing the match at the MCG.
Richmond’s season-opening win over Carlton (73,137) and the Bulldogs’ win over Collingwood (66,254) also played crucial roles in setting the new record.
The lowest attendance of the round came at Metricon Stadium, where only 12,710 rocked up to see Brisbane pip Gold Coast.
ROUND ONE CROWDS
73,137 at MCG to watch Richmond beat Carlton
66,254 at MCG to watch Bulldogs beat Collingwood
36,249 at Etihad Stadium to watch Melbourne beat St Kilda
33,129 at SCG to watch Port Adelaide beat Sydney
78,294 at MCG to watch Essendon beat Hawthorn
12,710 at Metricon Stadium to watch Brisbane beat Gold Coast
21,997 at Etihad Stadium to watch West Coast beat North Melbourne
43,993 at Adelaide Oval to watch Adelaide beat GWS
34,638 at Domain Stadium to watch Geelong beat Fremantle
TOTAL: 400,401
PREVIOUS RECORD: 371, 212 set during round 15, 2013.
March 26th 2017 @ 11:28pm
Ryan said | March 26th 2017 @ 11:28pm | ! Report
Australian RULES Football. Us and cricket has and always will be king of sport in this country.
March 26th 2017 @ 11:49pm
Rick Disnick said | March 26th 2017 @ 11:49pm | ! Report
More people in 1 round than an entire year of A-League.
March 26th 2017 @ 11:58pm
Ben of Phnom Penh said | March 26th 2017 @ 11:58pm | ! Report
That is a big round of footy. The rise of the Doggies has done much to energise large parts of the fan base.