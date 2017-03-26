AFL sets new crowd record

Nat Fyfe shows he is most definitely back

Three MCG blockbusters have helped the AFL smash the record by almost 30,000 for a single-round attendance.

A total of 400,401 attended round one, easily passing the previous record of 371,212 set in round 15, 2013.

Essendon’s shock win over Hawthorn drew the biggest crowd, with 78,294 witnessing the match at the MCG.

Richmond’s season-opening win over Carlton (73,137) and the Bulldogs’ win over Collingwood (66,254) also played crucial roles in setting the new record.

The lowest attendance of the round came at Metricon Stadium, where only 12,710 rocked up to see Brisbane pip Gold Coast.

ROUND ONE CROWDS

73,137 at MCG to watch Richmond beat Carlton

66,254 at MCG to watch Bulldogs beat Collingwood

36,249 at Etihad Stadium to watch Melbourne beat St Kilda

33,129 at SCG to watch Port Adelaide beat Sydney

78,294 at MCG to watch Essendon beat Hawthorn

12,710 at Metricon Stadium to watch Brisbane beat Gold Coast

21,997 at Etihad Stadium to watch West Coast beat North Melbourne

43,993 at Adelaide Oval to watch Adelaide beat GWS

34,638 at Domain Stadium to watch Geelong beat Fremantle

TOTAL: 400,401

PREVIOUS RECORD: 371, 212 set during round 15, 2013.