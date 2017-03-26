Another record for A-League leaders Sydney

Seamus Coleman suffers gruesome leg break. Warning: some may prefer to look away

Baba Diawara helps Adelaide off the bottom of the A-League Ladder

Relentless Sydney FC have shown no signs off slackening off after securing the Premiers Plate, setting an A-League record after cruising to a 3-0 away win over finals aspirant Perth on Sunday.

The Sky Blues collected their first piece of silverware in seven years the day before the game after Brisbane’s 1-0 home win over second-placed Melbourne Victory gave Sydney an unassailable lead with three rounds remaining.

They stretched that to a mammoth 14 points on Sunday, swelling their season haul to 59, eclipsing the previous best of 57 for a 27-game season set by Western Sydney in 2012-13.

“It’s good to be back amongst the trophies and making a bit of history today with the points,” Sydney captain Alex Brosque told Fox Sports.

The Sky Blues missed a number of first half chances before scoring twice late in the half through an own goal from Glory debutant Lucian Goian and a Brandon O’Neill strike.

Brazilian Bobo added a third just after the hour.

The victory on Sunday also meant they equalled two other league records for most wins in a, season (18) and most away wins (10)

Seven points from their last three games will take Sydney past Brisbane’s record points total for a 30-game season.

“We want to be the most successful team in Hyundai A-League history by accumulating a record number of points and also to be crowned champions,.” Sydney coach Graham Arnold said before the Peth game.

“I believe we still have more improvement in our performances and we will be ready to hit our best form come finals time.”

Sydney have led the competition since the start and didn’t drop a point until round seven.

They have suffered just one loss and their tally of 11 goals conceded is 17 lower than any other side.

In Sunday’s other game, a Wellington side without several players away on international duty kept their club’s finals hopes alive with a a thumping 5-0 home win over Newcastle.

In Brisbane on Saturday, Roar sharpshooter Jamie Maclaren scored the only goal of the game to put his side level on points with third-placed Melbourne City, who lost 3-1 at Western Sydney on Friday.

Victory coach Kevin Muscat delivered a broadside at A-League officials-for not shutting the competition down over the international window as usually happens in other countries.

International commitments deprived him of sharp-shooters Besart Berisha, James Troisi and Marco Rojas, while Wellington went into Sunday’s game without six players.

“The integrity of the competition is brought into disrepute.” Muscat said.

In Sydney on Friday, City led early but were sunk by a hat-trick from veteran striker Brendon Santalab, who set a new Wanderers season goalscoring record of 14.

Defending champions Adelaide climbed off the bottom and handed last spot to Cental Coast with a 3-2 away win over the Mariners in Gosford on Saturday.

Senegalese striker Baba Diawara scored two second-half goals for Adelaide, who came from behind to log successive wins for the first time