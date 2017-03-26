Australian Grand Prix: Formula One live race updates, blog

At last it is time to go racing! The grid is set and the drivers are ready. Welcome to the 2017 edition of Formula One and the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Join The Roar for a live blog of the race, starting from 4pm AEDT.

The much anticipated faster and aggressive looking machines made their debut to a polarising reception, with overtaking a major concern as the racing is set to commence.

Higher downforce and increased mechanical grip through the widened Pirelli tyres make following the car in front more difficult – hence the worry over a lack of overtaking come the race.

» Every F1 race live on Foxtel

58 laps will comprise the Australian Grand Prix, across the 5.8km circuit which itself is a unique blend of a traditional European style track with high-speed corners and an unforgiving street layout.

On the Pirelli front, there will be the Ultrasoft, Supersoft and Soft tyres on hand – with the drivers required to use a minimum of two of those compounds.

2017’s Pirelli tyres so far appear to be the most durable they’ve made yet for Formula One, since their return to the sport in 2011. This will result in drivers being able to push longer on any given stint.

Lewis Hamilton claimed a record sixth pole position at the Australian Grand Prix, of which he’s only won two races.

Joining the Briton on the front-row will be Sebastian Vettel, who qualifies a Ferrari in the top two for the first time since his own pole position at the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix.

Having been the fast starters here last year, the onus will be on Ferrari to capitalise when the lights go out from second and fourth on the grid.

Home favourite Daniel Ricciardo will be starting from tenth, having set no time in Q3 following a late crash.

With overtaking touted as being difficult in these new cars, the affable Aussie may have his hands full trying to make an impact across the grand prix.

A late withdrawal from Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein sees reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi make his grand prix debut. Wehrlein was declared unfit by the FIA, as the German driver continues to recover from a back injury sustained at the Race of Champions in January.

Who will be the first to win then under the sport’s new formula? Mercedes AMG have already demonstrated their one lap speed, but can Ferrari strike back and take the initiative in the race?

Join us on The Roar then from 4pm for live blog coverage of 2017 Formula One season’s curtain-raising Australian Grand Prix.