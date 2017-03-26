Cheetahs vs Sharks: Super Rugby live scores

The Cheetahs and the Sharks will be looking to continue solid form from the season so far when they meet on Sunday morning (AEDT). Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 2:15am (AEDT).

The Cheetahs had wins over the Bulls, 34-28, and the Sunwolves, 38-31, to start the year, but got knocked off 14-41 by the Jaguares on the road last week.

The Sharks started their year with a two-point loss to the Reds, before taking three wins in a row over the Brumbies 27-22, the Waratahs 37-14, and most recently the Kings 19-17.

“We were disappointed with our performance last week, especially since we let down 19,000 fans who came through to support us and we owe them, and the rest of our fans, a more credible performance this Saturday. We’ve had a good training week with the team in good spirits and everyone is keen to contribute.

“The Cheetahs are always a tough prospect in Bloemfontein and we know what we are up against, but in saying that we also know what we are capable off as a team, and our focus will be on sticking to our structures, our execution and finishing our opportunities.”

Cheetahs captain Francois Venter will return from an ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines so far this season.

“I’m excited to be back in the team. It was frustrating to be on the sideline, but I’m very proud of the team’s performance so far and I think that they’ve had a great start to the season. I now have the responsibility to be as competitive as my teammates were from the start of the season,” Venter said.

Prediction

The Sharks should go in as favourites, but a Cheetahs side with some good recent form has plenty of reason to be hopeful.

Sharks by 2.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 2:15am (AEDT).