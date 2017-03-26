The cricket gift that just keeps on giving

This Australia–India Test series is clearly one of the most absorbing series of recent times, regardless of what happens in Dharamsala.

It has had just about everything. Great cricket, Steve Smith’s brain snap, Virat Kohli’s increasingly erratic behaviour, inquisitions over the state of the pitches and a curiosity as to why the grandstands are still not full.

I don’t think the cricket could have been any better but I still think there is room for improvement with the on-field entertainment and, if any Australian or Indian cricketers, or even umpires, are reading this, I’ve got some requests.

Firstly, I want Pat Cummins to bring back Brett Lee’s ‘lawnmower’. We miss it. Cummins can get bounce from a soft sand wicket so I’m tipping more than one wicket, which gives the possibility of additional moves. I’d like to see the ‘sprinkler’ brought in and maybe a quick version of the Macarena if there is a five wicket haul.

It is a shame that Virat is not there. Shouldergate was fantastic in the last Test. Much like NRL is a 17-man game, cricket should be a 12-man game, with the 12th man given free license to heckle. Virat would be excellent at this.

I want to see David Warner make more runs. His half century was welcome.

He needs to lose the nice guy vice captain persona and bring back combative Dave. A quickfire 100 in the second innings would be very useful so we just need someone to upset him. Has Joe Root got much on at the moment?

Matt Renshaw has had a great series but I want to see him channel the other left handed Matt from Queensland, plonk his front foot about two metres from the stumps and sweep, sweep, sweep. This could be hours of fun for the whole family as the Indian spinners become more and more agitated.

Finally, I want to see Glenn Maxwell score another hundred with a six. But rather than clearing the boundary at cow corner, I want to see a left handed reverse sweep over fine leg. Surely, that’s not too much to ask.

Looking forward to the continuation of the fourth Test. It is going to be a classic.