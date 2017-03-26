Dragons defeat Warriors 26-12

The Dragons once again showcased their best qualities tonight as they outmuscled the Warriors early on en route to a 26-12 victory.

The Warriors threatened to come back in the second half with Johnson beginning to cause havoc.

Too many errors though coupled with ill-discipline cost the Warriors in the end.

Paul McGregor will be delighted with what his pack have dished up this season.

Tyson Frizell, Paul Vaughan and Jack de Belin are in very good form and are laying a superb platform for Gareth Widdop and Josh Dugan to wreck havoc.

The Dragons remain a work in progress with the footy but their ability to win an arm-wrestle is serving them nicely early in the season.

The Warriors suffered a massive blow before kick-off when five-eighth Kieran Foran was ruled out of what was supposed to be his long-awaited NRL comeback due to a hamstring tear suffered during the warm-up.

Foran was set to play his first game in 300 days but will now have to wait at least another week with his 11th-hour withdrawal seemingly shaking his new teammates.

The Dragons jumped to a 20-2 lead at the 23-minute mark as they ran in soft tries through Vaughan, Josh McCrone and Josh Dugan.

As the half wore on, the Dragons took their foot off the pedal and invited the Warriors down their end before Issac Luke charged over from dummy half to make it 20-8 at the break.

And when Josh Dugan put his foot over the dead-ball line fielding the kick-off to start the second 40, Ken Maumalo dived over in the corner the next set to get the Warriors back in the game.

However the Dragons righted the ship when Gareth Widdop decided to run it on the last tackle and Tim Lafai stepped his way through some lazy defence to score.

The Warriors failed to celebrate Simon Mannering’s milestone game as their skipper notched a club-record 262nd match to go past legendary halfback Stacey Jones.

The Warriors sit in the bottom four after the opening month and the question remains whether Foran can transform them into the top-eight side they appear to be on paper.

Final score

St George Illawarra Dragons 26

New Zealand Warriors 12

