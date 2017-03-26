Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix live stream: How to stream online and watch on TV

The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix will open the 2017 Formula 1 season at Albert Park in Melbourne, and this is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the race online or watching it on TV.

After three days of support races, practice sessions and qualifying, the race will be held on Sunday, March 26 with the flag expected to drop at 4pm (AEDT).

This year’s race is certain to have a new winner after 2016 season champion Nico Rosberg won the Albert Park race in 2016, but retired after the championship ended.

Key race information Start time: 4pm (AEDT)

Expected finish time: Race must end by 6pm (AEDT)

Laps: 58

Race distance: 307.6km

Track: Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park

Track length: 5.3 kilometres

Betting: Lewis Hamilton $2.25, Sebasitan Vettel $3.60, Valtteri Bottas $6, Kimi Raikkonen $7, Max Verstappen $11, Daniel Ricciardo $12 Former champions

2016 – Nico Rosberg

2015 – Lewis Hamilton

2014 – Nico Rosberg

2013 – Kimi Raikkonen

2012 – Jenson Button

2011 – Sebastian Vettel

2010 – Jenson Button

How to watch on TV

The rights for the Formula 1 season in Australia are shared by pay-TV service Fox Sports and Free-to-air TV channel Network Ten.

While Fox Sports have more comprehensive coverage across the whole season, covering every session of all 20 races live, Network Ten has almost equal coverage this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix.

The race will be broadcast live on both Channel 10 and Fox Sports. Coverage of race day on Fox Sports begins at 1pm (AEDT) with the Supercars final race, before they replay qualifying and the live preview show, titled ‘pit lane’ begins at 2:30pm (AEDT).

Channel 10 meanwhile, begin their race day coverage at 10am (AEDT) covering the support races and then heading into the 4pm (AEDT) start.

Coverage will finish on Network 10 at 6:30pm (AEDT) and on Fox Sports at roughly 7:15pm (AEDT).

How to stream the race online

Fox Sports have the rights to every single session of every single round of the Formula One season, and the entire Melbourne Grand Prix weekend will be live with the pay TV network releasing a 24-hour channel for the event, including all sessions and the race itself.

If you want to stream Foxtel’s coverage then you will need to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go is available for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is better for those who are just looking to access live-streaming services rather than have a traditional installation.

Foxtel Play has a two-week free trial available to new users, and after that costs a monthly subscription fee.

Network 10 will also stream their coverage online through the TenPlay application or website.