Fremantle Dockers vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

It’s the Nat Fyfe vs Patrick Dangerfield show in Perth as the Fremantle Dockers take on the Geelong Cats to close out Round 1. Join The Roar for live scores and rolling coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).
It was the season from hell for the Dockers in 2016, with a spate of injuries combining with some middling form to see them finish sixteenth on the ladder with just four wins.
One of those injured players was 2015 Brownlow Medallist Nat Fyfe, but the manbun-rocking superstar is back – and in an extra twist, he returns as a newly minted captain as well.
But it’s not just Fyfe’s return that has the Dockers looking better on paper- Freo’s line-up barely resembles the rabble they became last year.
A quartet of recruits in key defender Joel Hamling, mid-sized forward Shane Kersten, young goalkicker Cam McCarthy and speedy winger Brad Hill will all front up in the purple for premiership points for the first time, while rangy backman Michael Johnson is another welcome addition after injuries wrecked his 2016.
Of those five, Hill and McCarthy are under the most pressure; Hill is coming off a subdued final season with Hawthorn in which he played like he was out the door come trade period, while McCarthy’s desire to return home was so strong that he was willing to sit out an entire year after GWS vetoed his trade request at the end of 2015 to make it happen.
Geelong, meanwhile, are out for redemption as well, after a strong campaign culminated in a thrashing at the hands of Sydney in the preliminary final.
After crossing from Adelaide, Patrick Dangerfield took over from Fyfe as the competition’s biggest star after a stunning, Brownlow-record-smashing season, while Joel Selwood did nothing to diminish his reputation as a modern great.
But it’s their depth that has onlookers concerned about the Cats’ ability to back up last year’s success in 2017, with several players – notably enigmatic forward Steven Motlop, steeplechaser-turned-utility Mark Blicavs, and established midfielder Mitch Duncan – under a bit of pressure after going missing in that preliminary final loss.
Third midfielder in line Cameron Guthrie has been scratched from the starting team after failing to overcome a calf complaint he sustained in a VFL practice match, so the onus will be on this trio, plus potential breakout candidate George Horlin-Smith, to fill the void.
The Cats aren’t without new names of their own, with Zach Tuohy crossing from Carlton to attempt to replace Corey Enright across the half-back line, while mature-aged defender Tom Stewart and young midfielder Brandan Parfitt are making their AFL debuts.
Prediction
I’ve tipped the Cats for the premiership, oddly enough, so I know which way I’m going this week.
But it’s going to be fascinating to see whether coaches Ross Lyon and Chris Scott allow Fyfe and Dangerfield to go head-to-head in midfield like they did in the now-infamous Adelaide-Fremantle clash of 2015.
It’s a battle within a battle, but I’ll go for Danger – and his Cats – to win this round in a tight one.
Geelong by 12 points
Will Geelong take the first step on the path to redemption for their nightmare of a preliminary final? Or will Nat Fyfe lead the Dockers to a glorious home victory?
Tune into The Roar’s live blog of the match from 7:40pm (AEDT), and don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.
8:54pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:54pm | ! Report
All this heat out on the ground… and Ballantyne isn’t even out there.
Huh.
8:52pm
Tim Miller said | 8:52pm | ! Report
TUOHY! BUZZER-BEATER!
Dangerfield to Selwood to Taylor, who marks 60 out. Looks for all and sundry like that’ll be all she wrote, but he handpasses to Tuohy, and the Irishman bangs through his first in the blue and white from 55! That hurts the Dockers!
And a bit of push and shove after the siren! This game is heating up.
Fremantle 4.6 (30)
Geelong 11.3 (69)
HALF TIME
8:52pm
TomC said | 8:52pm | ! Report
Well that was weird. Scott makes a beeline for McCarthy and Selwood gets in the way and fobs him off. Who’s supposed to be the coach?
8:53pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:53pm | ! Report
Wait, that happened? What beef does Scott have with McCarthy?
8:54pm
TomC said | 8:54pm | ! Report
I think it was McCarthy. Lincoln McCarthy, that is. Presumably something to do with the fight that just broke out.
8:55pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:55pm | ! Report
Oooooh. I thought you were referring to Cam McCarthy. And I was seriously puzzled.
8:51pm
TomC said | 8:51pm | ! Report
I’m starting to think Geelong might do okay this season.
8:53pm
Cat said | 8:53pm | ! Report
Nah, we’re too old, too slow, too something 😉
8:50pm
Tim Miller said | 8:50pm | ! Report
Fists are flying in the pocket!
Fyfe shoved roughly over the line by Tuohy and Walters goes berserk! Shoves him up against the boundary fence as players come in to remonstrate!
Free kick given to Stewart, but it’s reversed for some after-kick biffo. Stephen Hill lines up from the pocket…
And guess what? He puts through a RIPPER!
Freo get one half a minute from the main break! Is that a fire-starter?
Fremantle 4.6 (30)
Geelong 10.3 (63)
Q2, 0.34 left
8:52pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:52pm | ! Report
Pretty sure it was Ruggles that Walters shoved over the fence…
Maybe I’m wrong though.
8:50pm
Cat said | 8:50pm | ! Report
Clueless umpires
8:53pm
TomC said | 8:53pm | ! Report
Seriously mate, get on the bright side! Your team is playing great footy, who cares about the umpires?
For the record, the umpires are fine.
8:55pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:55pm | ! Report
+1^
8:50pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:50pm | ! Report
On ya Hilly! We needed that one.
I for one enjoyed that little melee; but maybe just maybe it shouldn’t have progressed to the point that the fans were centimetres away.