Jaguares jump Reds 22-8

The Jaguares once again got the job done at home and approach next week’s bye with a 4-1 record to start their season.

A 14-point win over the Reds was a tremendous result for the Argentine franchise and they now set themselves up nicely for a tough campaign in South Africa in a fortnight.

The Reds though only have themselves to blame for the loss tonight. They dominated possession and territory, particularly in the second half, with Karmicahel Hunt and Samu Kerevi looking very dangerous every time they touched the footy.

The Reds though were unable to take advantage and that has been the story of their season thus far.

Throw in two men in the bin in the first half and the Reds found themselves up against it early on as the Jaguares took advantage by scoring two tries that would lay the platform for victory.

Overall, a lost opportunity for the Reds and a great win for a Jaguares team that continues to grow as a franchise in its second season of Super Rugby.

Final score

Jaguares 22

Reds 8