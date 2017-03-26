Jaguares jump Reds 22-8

The Jaguares once again got the job done at home and approach next week’s bye with a 4-1 record to start their season.
A 14-point win over the Reds was a tremendous result for the Argentine franchise and they now set themselves up nicely for a tough campaign in South Africa in a fortnight.
The Reds though only have themselves to blame for the loss tonight. They dominated possession and territory, particularly in the second half, with Karmicahel Hunt and Samu Kerevi looking very dangerous every time they touched the footy.
The Reds though were unable to take advantage and that has been the story of their season thus far.
Throw in two men in the bin in the first half and the Reds found themselves up against it early on as the Jaguares took advantage by scoring two tries that would lay the platform for victory.
Overall, a lost opportunity for the Reds and a great win for a Jaguares team that continues to grow as a franchise in its second season of Super Rugby.
Final score
Jaguares 22
Reds 8
March 26th 2017 @ 11:22am
Blinky Bill of Bellingen NSW said | March 26th 2017 @ 11:22am | ! Report
I’m still unable to see why we would want a Sth American team in our comp. I’m sure it’s good for them to play Oz, Saffers and Kiwi teams, but IMHO excessive travel will be the death of Super footy.
March 26th 2017 @ 11:43am
Craigo said | March 26th 2017 @ 11:43am | ! Report
@Blinky Bill of Bellingen NSW
Super Rugby is dead! it’s now just a walking zombie.
March 26th 2017 @ 11:50am
Maroon Kev said | March 26th 2017 @ 11:50am | ! Report
What I wanna know is how does old mate getting the YC for deliberate knock down not get a red for the swinging arm to Kerevi’s head just like Cooper!!!!!
Left harm well above the shoulder and gets him right on the scone!!
No consistency!!! Pathetic!!