Jaguares vs Reds: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Jaguares are off to a good start in their second Super Rugby campaign but the pressure will be on to maintain their good form against an undermanned Reds team at home. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8:40am AEDT.

Having only achieved four wins in their inaugural campaign, the Jaguares are now 3-1 to start the new season and should hold high hopes of securing their fourth win of the season against a Queensland side coming off a heavy defeat to the Lions last week.

To make matters worse for the Reds, stars Quade Cooper, George Smith and James Slipper won’t be taking the field against the Jaguares, which means that experienced professionals Stephen Moore and Karmichael Hunt will have to produce strong performances to steer Queensland to victory.

The Jaguares are building confidence after a below-par campaign last year. With a tough few weeks coming up though, in South Africa, the Jaguares really need to cash in on a good draw and secure their third straight win at home.

Ill-discipline is the only thing holding the Jaguares back this season. They invariably get a player sent to the bin in most matches, and it proved particularly costly against the Stormers several weeks back when two players were sent to the bin in the second half.

In spite of this, the Jaguares are known to punch above their weight, as they proved against the Stormers, scoring a try despite being handicapped for over ten minutes.

Effort levels are strong at the moment for the Jaguares, and the more wins they get on the board, the stronger their franchise will become.

Prediction

Like the SunWolves, the Jaguares remain a work in progress but possess the experience required to get the job done today against the Reds.

Australia’s franchises are all struggling for form, particularly away from home and if the Jaguares show up with the right attitude, they should secure another priceless win.

Jaguares by 10

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8:40am AEDT.