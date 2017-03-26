Perth Glory vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Perth Glory continues their search for a top four spot as they take on dominant league leaders Sydney FC at home tonight. Catch all the live scores, highlights and A-League action on The Roar from 7pm (AEDT).
Perth sit just four points behind Brisbane Roar of what looked to be an improbable task midway through the season, taking a top four finish.
Just one defeat in their last six games has seen them not only jump clear of a tight battle for a finals berth but has allowed them to keep climbing towards the pointy end of the ladder with only a handful of games remaining.
That one loss came just last week in what was a momentum killing 4-1 defeat to Melbourne Victory.
With four games to go, including this one, they can realistically finish as high as third, behind only the two big teams of season 2016/17, the aforementioned Victory and today’s opponent, Sydney FC.
On the other side of the park sits Sydney FC, who will go down as one of the most dominant sides in the A-Leagues short history after this season.
They’ve lost just one game all season, a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Western Sydney, but have bounced back to win their last three in a row since then.
What makes their season even better, is that they’ve only had five draws as well. Sydney goes out to win every game and they’ve nearly done that.
That outright attacking attitude has been a huge danger for every side they’ve come up against.
These two sides have played each other twice already this season and it’s unhappy viewing for the Glory.
Sydney got up 4-1 at home in Round 6, before going over to Perth in Round 11 and winning 4-1 again.
That was the last time Perth have lost at home this season, so they’ll be confident they can put in a much better performance at NIB Stadium having turned it into a bit of a fortress.
Team News
Glory coach Kenny Lowe has brought three players into his match-day squad this week, including new signing Lucian Goian.
The 34-year old Romanian comes into the club as a short-term injury replacement for the rest of the season and is highly likely to be starting off the bench.
Brandon Wilson and Joe Mills are the other two inclusions to the squad for tonight’s matchup, with Rhys Williams being the only omission out on international duty for the Socceroos.
Similarly, Sydney FC will be impacted by Australia’s upcoming game against the UAE.
Defender Rhyan Grant and keeper Danny Vukovic are with the Socceroos as well at the moment and will miss out on the game today.
Coach Graham Arnold has brought in plenty of reinforcements to make up for their absence, though.
Aaron Calver, George Blackwood, Charles Lokolingoy and Thomas Heward-Belle have all been named in an extended squad to be cut down prior to kickoff.
Prediction
Sydney has proven to be one of the greatest A-League sides of all time this season and holding just one strike on the losses column can attest to that.
Despite being away from home, they really shouldn’t lose to a Perth side sitting mid table. The Glory will be hungry to push up towards a top four finish, but they might hit a speed bump tonight.
Sydney to win 3-1
7:27pm
7:27pm
22′
Sydney threatening down the left flank… but they're forced back up to halfway once again. Perth are doing a superb job at the moment of just creating that wall and holding it.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0
7:26pm
7:26pm
20′
The pace of the game has been fairly slow thus far. Sydney really fighting hard to find space but the Perth defence are covering every movement.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0
7:25pm
7:25pm
19′
HOLOSKO ON THE HEAD!!!
A little scare there for the Glory, letting Holosko into space on the cross. He connects with the header but it just flies wide left of goal. Perth survive.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0
7:24pm
7:24pm
18′
The Glory pressing hard in defence, really putting the pressure on Sydney's backline as they try to shift the ball through traffic.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0
7:23pm
7:23pm
17′
Perth threatening down the right wing with Harrold but the sliding Sydney defence has them covered.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0
7:21pm
7:21pm
16′
Sydney reject Perth's first foray into the penalty area… and the second as the visitors just struggle to clear the ball. Lucian Goan gets a shot away on the turn, but can only find the waiting arms of Redmayne.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0
7:20pm
7:20pm
15′
Keogh wins a free kick for the Glory in the Sydney half. Cops a high boot to the noggin as Keogh looked to counter and Perth now get a chance on the set piece.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0
7:19pm
7:19pm
14′
Already holding 70% of possession are the sky blues, but they just can't find any space in the defence. They continue to knock the ball around the midfield and back to halfway again.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0
7:18pm
7:18pm
12′
Sydney really struggling to push forward here, the Glory defence are certainly doing their job, just moving with the ball, staying patient and keeping their position.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0
7:16pm
7:16pm
11′
Sydney enjoying the bulk of possession in the last few minutes. Perth seem happy to just sit back and let them move into their purple wall.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0
7:15pm
7:15pm
10′
A little messy at the top of the box for Sydney. Brosque is in there but he can't quite control it and the ball rolls out over the back for a goal kick. Just a little messy in execution so far today for Sydney.
Perth Glory – 0
Sydney FC – 0