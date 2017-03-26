Perth Glory vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Seamus Coleman suffers gruesome leg break. Warning: some may prefer to look away

Perth Glory continues their search for a top four spot as they take on dominant league leaders Sydney FC at home tonight. Catch all the live scores, highlights and A-League action on The Roar from 7pm (AEDT).

Perth sit just four points behind Brisbane Roar of what looked to be an improbable task midway through the season, taking a top four finish.

Just one defeat in their last six games has seen them not only jump clear of a tight battle for a finals berth but has allowed them to keep climbing towards the pointy end of the ladder with only a handful of games remaining.

That one loss came just last week in what was a momentum killing 4-1 defeat to Melbourne Victory.

With four games to go, including this one, they can realistically finish as high as third, behind only the two big teams of season 2016/17, the aforementioned Victory and today’s opponent, Sydney FC.

On the other side of the park sits Sydney FC, who will go down as one of the most dominant sides in the A-Leagues short history after this season.

They’ve lost just one game all season, a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Western Sydney, but have bounced back to win their last three in a row since then.

What makes their season even better, is that they’ve only had five draws as well. Sydney goes out to win every game and they’ve nearly done that.

That outright attacking attitude has been a huge danger for every side they’ve come up against.

These two sides have played each other twice already this season and it’s unhappy viewing for the Glory.

Sydney got up 4-1 at home in Round 6, before going over to Perth in Round 11 and winning 4-1 again.

That was the last time Perth have lost at home this season, so they’ll be confident they can put in a much better performance at NIB Stadium having turned it into a bit of a fortress.

Team News

Glory coach Kenny Lowe has brought three players into his match-day squad this week, including new signing Lucian Goian.

The 34-year old Romanian comes into the club as a short-term injury replacement for the rest of the season and is highly likely to be starting off the bench.

Brandon Wilson and Joe Mills are the other two inclusions to the squad for tonight’s matchup, with Rhys Williams being the only omission out on international duty for the Socceroos.

Similarly, Sydney FC will be impacted by Australia’s upcoming game against the UAE.

Defender Rhyan Grant and keeper Danny Vukovic are with the Socceroos as well at the moment and will miss out on the game today.

Coach Graham Arnold has brought in plenty of reinforcements to make up for their absence, though.

Aaron Calver, George Blackwood, Charles Lokolingoy and Thomas Heward-Belle have all been named in an extended squad to be cut down prior to kickoff.

Prediction

Sydney has proven to be one of the greatest A-League sides of all time this season and holding just one strike on the losses column can attest to that.

Despite being away from home, they really shouldn’t lose to a Perth side sitting mid table. The Glory will be hungry to push up towards a top four finish, but they might hit a speed bump tonight.

Sydney to win 3-1

