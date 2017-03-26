Phoenix rise to knock off Jets 5-0

Seamus Coleman suffers gruesome leg break. Warning: some may prefer to look away

The Wellington Phoenix have romped home to an emphatic 5-0 victory over a helpless Newcastle Jets outfit at Westpac Stadium.

Despite missing many of their stars the Phoenix arguably produced their best performance of the season, gaining a very important three points in their surge for the finals.

This match was shaped up as a do or die contest for both these sides for the loser could well and truly kiss the finals goodbye.

The match started in quite an open fashion with the Phoenix dictating much of the play, nullifying Newcastle’s attacking options.

Kosta Barbarouses was as lively as ever and was rewarded with an early goal after the Kiwi International weaved his way through and slotted home the all-important opening goal.

Barbarouses being instrumental today with the players looking to him to lead with example which is exactly what he did minutes later when he landed a cross onto the head of Finkler to double the lead for the home side.

Newcastle eventually got going late in the second half forcing Lewis Italiano to make some very impressive saves which certainly would have impressed the Phoenix coaching staff.

The Jets quite simply just did not turn up to play in this all-important contest and were punished accordingly by a very committed Wellington outfit.

The home side continued their dominance well into the second half as substitute Matthew Ridenton scored with his first touch after a Dylan Fox header rocketed off the cross bar.

The situation was then exacerbated when a Jason Hoffman own goal gifted the Phoenix their fourth for the afternoon.

History was then made when 18-year-old Logan Rogerson set up Roly Bonevacia for his first goal of the afternoon which capped off a remarkable display from the home side.

The victory being just the second time Wellington have scored five goals in a match and being even more impressive given that this was achieved with a side deprived of many of their stars.

While finals are still a possibility for the Phoenix, the loss ultimately ends Newcastle’s dream of playing finals this season.

The Phoenix travel to Melbourne next week where the Victory await them at AAMI Park whilst the Jets meet the Wanderers at home.

Final score

Wellington Phoenix 5

Newcastle Jets 0