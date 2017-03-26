Ricciardo apologises for qualifying blunder

Daniel Ricciardo is feeling sorry.

Sorry for himself. For his Formula One team. And for his fans at the Australian grand prix.

Ricciardo’s blunder in qualifying – spinning at a routine corner and crashing into a barrier – means he’ll start from 10th on the grid in Sunday’s grand prix in Melbourne.

He realises his error has cruelled his chances of a coveted win at his home race.

And he his mistake will likely extend Australia’s long wait for a local winner at a home grand prix – since Alan Jones in 1980.

“That was a tough one,” he said.

“I don’t crash into the barriers often and the last place I want to do that is at home.”

Ricciardo apologised to his Red Bull Racing team, but said he “crashed for the right reason”.

“I was basically pushing and trying to find the limit,” he said.

“These things happen.

“So let’s say I’m not disappointed by the approach, it was just more of a frustrating outcome – starting 10th instead of being under the top five.”