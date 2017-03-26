Ricciardo fumes after Australian GP from hell

Daniel Ricciardo’s Australian Grand Prix from hell was so bad, the Red Bull Racing ace’s trademark smile even disappeared for a while.

The Australian endured a wretched home grand prix: he crashed in qualifying, copped a grid penalty, started the race from pit lane, then his car stopped on lap 29 of the 58-lap race.

“Sorry mate. Car is done. Let’s get the f*** out of here,” Ricciardo told his Red Bull Racing colleagues over the team radio.

But even after such a horror weekend, Ricciardo’s trip to the dark side was a brief one.

“It’s been a long week … I feel like crap but I feel for the fans,” he told reporters after his retirement.

“It’s just not how we would have liked the opener to go especially at home.

“As much as I feel sorry for myself I feel sorry for the fans. They cheered for me when I stopped on the warm-up lap and when I stopped in the race they still cheered.

“I heard them still showing a lot of support … that goes a long way. It makes me stand here feeling a lot better about myself.”

The local hope began Sunday’s season-opening race at Albert Park some two laps after the rest of the field – and from pit lane, rather than the grid.

Ricciardo’s car suffered an electrical fault on a procession lap, which caused his vehicle to be stuck in sixth gear.

The problem follows Ricciardo crashing during qualifying on Saturday, and then being penalised five grid spots for a gearbox change before Sunday’s race.

Ricciardo was clearly frustrated when he got out of his stalled car on the warm-up lap, before hitching a ride to the pits in a support truck.

The issue couldn’t be fixed in the required time for him to start the race from the grid – when the green light went off, he remained in the pits.

After two laps, the 29-year-old West Australian joined the field in what has become a glorified test session for him and the car.

But it too became a source of frustration.

“Basically it just switched off, it was just instant, there was no procedure I could do to stay out there,” Ricciardo said of the fuel pressure issue that forced his retirement.

“I was lapping a few laps down but we were getting some information … which was better than nothing. The more laps we get with this car the more we’re learning.

“It was still valuable track time. If I’m going to look on the bright side Max seemed to do a relatively good pace. Maybe we can learn something from his race and look forward.”

Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen finished fifth behind race winner Sebastian Vettel in his Ferrari, with Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas second and third respectively.

After crashing in Saturday’s qualifying session when he spun and hit a barrier during a routine corner, repairs to his Red Bull car included a new gearbox, which incurred the five-spot sanction.

Ricciardo had qualified 10th fastest but slipped to 15th spot, though the penalty became redundant when his car suffered the fresh electrical issue.