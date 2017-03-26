Sky Blues stump Perth 3-0

Seamus Coleman suffers gruesome leg break. Warning: some may prefer to look away

It was a 3-0 win for Sydney FC over the Perth Glory, continuing their return winning streak after their only loss of the season so far.

The new Premiers Plate holders extend their lead at the top of the standings to a slightly ridiculous 14 points with three games to go.

A big blow for Perth who lose their chance of closing the gap to Brisbane. They remain four points behind the Roar and their chances of a top-four finish become a bit slimmer.

Two quick goals back to back, one an own goal and the other a clinical finish from Brandon O’Neill, just before the halftime break gave Sydney the jump they needed after a grinding opening to the game.

A Bobo goal midway through the second half completed the win for the Sky Blues.

Sydney go on to play Melbourne City next week with City looking to break clear of Brisbane and consolidate third spot.

For the Glory, they go on to play an Adelaide United side who have just lifted themselves off the bottom of the ladder and will be looking to stay off it.

Final score

Perth Glory 0

Sydney FC 3