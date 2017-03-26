St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons are showing promise in season 2017 but need to be wary of a New Zealand Warriors outfit that may just hit top gear this afternoon away from home. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 6:30pm AEDT.

It’s been a campaign of ups and downs for the Dragons so far, but a 2-1 start to the season has the Red V in a confident mood for their home clash against the inconsistent Warriors.

After destroying the Penrith Panthers back in Round 1, the Dragons were brought back to earth big time against the Parramatta Eels.

After such a comprehensive defeat, not many gave the Dragons hope of upsetting the Cronulla Sharks last week, but upset the reigning premiers they did away from home.

The Dragons got back to basics against Cronulla and their defensive steel and attitude secured two priceless points that sets them up nicely for a positive start to the season.

Coach Paul McGregor will be delighted by his team’s ability to win an arm-wrestle against one of the premier sides in the NRL, and will be looking for his team to outmuscle the Warriors this afternoon.

Despite securing the two wins so far, the Dragons still remain a work in progress in attack, and if the Warriors manage to hit their stride upfront, then the Red V could find themselves chasing plenty of points just like they did against the Eels a fortnight ago.

In terms of flair and talent, the Warriors have the Dragons covered and the return of fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from concussion will add more venom to what can be a potent backline.

The concern for the Warriors though lies in their inability to knuckle down and win a war of attrition.

They competed for long periods against the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs at home but still failed to beat two teams that pride themselves on their ability to knuckle down and battle hard for victory.

As brilliant as the Warriors can be, too often they let ill-discipline or poor errors get in the way of a good performance, and it may very well be the case again against the Dragons.

Prediction

The Warriors at their best will win but the jury is still out on whether or not this team will ever reach its potential.

The Dragons meanwhile always try hard and will look to turn this match into an arm-wrestle despite limitations in attack.

In a tough game to call, the Dragons should win… just.

Dragons by 4

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 6:30pm AEDT.