St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons are showing promise in season 2017 but need to be wary of a New Zealand Warriors outfit that may just hit top gear this afternoon away from home. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 6:30pm AEDT.
It’s been a campaign of ups and downs for the Dragons so far, but a 2-1 start to the season has the Red V in a confident mood for their home clash against the inconsistent Warriors.
After destroying the Penrith Panthers back in Round 1, the Dragons were brought back to earth big time against the Parramatta Eels.
After such a comprehensive defeat, not many gave the Dragons hope of upsetting the Cronulla Sharks last week, but upset the reigning premiers they did away from home.
The Dragons got back to basics against Cronulla and their defensive steel and attitude secured two priceless points that sets them up nicely for a positive start to the season.
Coach Paul McGregor will be delighted by his team’s ability to win an arm-wrestle against one of the premier sides in the NRL, and will be looking for his team to outmuscle the Warriors this afternoon.
Despite securing the two wins so far, the Dragons still remain a work in progress in attack, and if the Warriors manage to hit their stride upfront, then the Red V could find themselves chasing plenty of points just like they did against the Eels a fortnight ago.
In terms of flair and talent, the Warriors have the Dragons covered and the return of fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from concussion will add more venom to what can be a potent backline.
The concern for the Warriors though lies in their inability to knuckle down and win a war of attrition.
They competed for long periods against the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs at home but still failed to beat two teams that pride themselves on their ability to knuckle down and battle hard for victory.
As brilliant as the Warriors can be, too often they let ill-discipline or poor errors get in the way of a good performance, and it may very well be the case again against the Dragons.
Prediction
The Warriors at their best will win but the jury is still out on whether or not this team will ever reach its potential.
The Dragons meanwhile always try hard and will look to turn this match into an arm-wrestle despite limitations in attack.
In a tough game to call, the Dragons should win… just.
Dragons by 4
7:21pm
Whites said | 7:21pm | ! Report
It’s fascinating to watch Nene MacDonald defend. Without fail he never stays on the wing. Whenever the ball comes near him he always runs in and leaves space on the sideline.
7:20pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:20pm | ! Report
The Dragons take a deserved lead into the break as their pack laid a superb platform for the likes of Widdop, Dugan and McCrone to take advantage. Vaughan once again in top form. Warriors still on the back foot but there is hope for them if they can get back to basics and get into the arm-wrestle.
Dragons 20
Warriors 8
7:19pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:19pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Dragons 20
Warriors 8
7:18pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:18pm | ! Report
Gee another error by the Dragons. Letting themselves down the home side after such a great start. Warriors though with just seconds to take advantage…
Dragons 20
Warriors 8
7:17pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:17pm | ! Report
39′ – Aitken with superb tackle forces the error and the Dragons off the hook. Hoffman hit the hole hard but the Dragons too tough with defence.
Dragons 20
Warriors 8
7:16pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:16pm | ! Report
Errors creeping into the Dragons game here. Another forward pass. Warriors with a great chance. Big set coming up with the break approaching.
Dragons 20
Warriors 8
7:15pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:15pm | ! Report
37′ – Knock on by the Dragons. De Belin with an unnecessary offload. Warriors off the hook.
Dragons 20
Warriors 8
7:14pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:14pm | ! Report
Dragons get a late penalty and get a great chance to put another nail in the Warriors coffin.
Dragons 20
Warriors 8
7:13pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:13pm | ! Report
35′ – Johnson with a poor kick on the last and the Dragons hold out. Warriors lacking chemistry in attack
Dragons 20
Warriors 8