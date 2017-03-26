St Kilda star Riewoldt cleared of ACL injury

St Kilda superstar Nick Riewoldt has been cleared of any structural damage to his right knee, but has revealed he contemplated a farewell wave after initially fearing he suffered a potential career-ending injury.

While the 34-year-old stalwart of 320 AFL games isn’t sure how long it will be before he returns to action, the hyperextension he endured will sideline him for at least a couple of weeks.

Riewoldt, who kicked four goals before being stretchered off in the final quarter of the Saints’ loss to Melboune at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, felt the knee pop and thought he had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

After the game Saints’ coach Alan Richadson said the situation looked more positive and that was confirmed by scans Riewoldt underwent on Sunday.

“Scans revealed no structural damage, no timeframe for return but prognosis good,” Riewoldt said on a Instagram post which he ended with #phew.

Speaking on the Seven Network on Sunday, Riewoldt said: “It feels a little bit stiff and a little bit sore but I guess compared to what it could have been it’s a good result.”

St Kilda general manager football performance Jamie Cox said the prognosis was relatively positive.

“While scans have confirmed there is no structural damage to Nick’s knee, the hyperextension of the incident has caused some trauma around the joint and bone bruising which will likely take a few weeks to settle,” Cox said.

“We will treat this symptomatically over the next couple of weeks and provide further updates throughout Nick’s rehabilitation.”

The former Saints skipper admitted his immediate thoughts after the injury were that he had suffered an ACL injury that would have ended his season and potentially his 17-season career

“At this stage of my career, at my age, an injury like that I’d guess would potentially spell the end.” he said.

“I actually feel like a bit of a goose now, that it wasn’t an ACL

“I even contemplated waving to the crowd thinking that could be the end but I’m very lucky I think.”