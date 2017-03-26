Steve Smith is a priceless asset to the baggy greens

'It's right up there': Hazlewood

Warner gets dropped first ball of the Test

Cricket Australia couldn’t afford to pay Steve Smith enough for his value to the Australian team.

Not that the skipper is knocking on the door with his hand out, far from it.

The 27-year-old is a very humble, highly-respected cricketer who has turned himself into the premier Test batsman in the world from the 20-year-old who debuted at Lords against Pakistan as a promising leggie, batting eight and nine.

The transformation is extraordinary, with the chart plotting his career:

Batting three, Smith has scored 1653 runs, to average 71, 86.

Batting four – 1867 at 75.29.

Batting five – 1228 at 64,63.

Batting six – 325 at 25.60.

Batting seven – 171 at 60.50.

Batting eight – 88 at 29.33.

Batting nine – 12 at 12.

That translates to 5234 career runs at 61.56.

Superb.

India has cost many a class Test batsman dearly, but not Steve Smith.

With the fourth and final Test at Dharamsala just a day old, Smith has cracked his third century of the series. Only England captain Alastair Cook achieved that feat in 2012.

Smith has scored 482 runs so far in India, averaging 80.33 – that’s 43 per cent of the Australians runs from the recognised batsmen.

Matt Renshaw heads the rest with 224 at 32.00, top score 68.

David Warner – 187 at 36.71, top score 56 yesterday.

Peter Handscomb – 180 at 30, top score 72 not out.

Matt Wade – 171 at 28.80, top score 57 yesterday.

Shaun Marsh – 150 at 21.42, top score 66.

Mitchell Starc – 118 at 29.50, top score 61.

And Glenn Maxwell – 114 at 38, top score 104.

Yesterday was Steve Smith’s 20th Test ton, so how does his conversion rate compare with the all-time Australian greats?

Naturally Sir Donald Bradman tops the list with 29 Test tons among his 80 digs – a century every 2.76 visits to the crease.

Steve Smith is a clear second with 20 tons from 99 visits – a ton every 4.95 digs.

Third is Matt Hayden with 30 centuries from 184 visits – 6.13.

Then Greg Chappell with 24 from 151 – 6.29, and Neil Harvey with 21 from 137 – 6.52, followed by David Warner with 18 from 118 – 6.56.

Then Ricky Ponting – 41 from 287 – 7.00.

Michael Clarke – 28 from 98 – 7.07.

Mike Hussey – 19 from 137 – 7.21.

Justin Langer – 23 from 182 – 7.91.

Adam Gilchrist – 17 from 137 – 8.06.

Steve Waugh – 32 from 260 – 8.12.

David Boon – 21 from 190 – 9.05.

Michael Slater – 14 from 131 – 9.36.

Bill Lawry – 13 from 124 – 9.46.

Mark Taylor – 19 from 186 – 9.79.

Allan Border – 27 from 265 – 9.81.

And Mark Waugh – 20 from 209 – 10.45.

So it doesn’t matter which way you look. Steve Smith is right up there in every batting category.

Yesterday was his seventh Test ton in eight Tests against India, just to keep up the success rate.

But right now his sights are set on winning this decider at altitude, a very different ball game.

The new venue Dharamsala is lofty at 2352 metres or 7717 feet, even higher than Johannesburg’s 1753 metres or 5751 feet, Bloemfontein’s 1400 metres or 4577 feet, and Pretoria’s 1339 metres, or 4393 feet.

As a result the ball is quicker through the thin air, with the wicket showing a big improvement with bounce and carry.

Pat Cummins hasn’t bowled a ball yet, but he’ll be the first cab off the rank today – and the fur will fly.

But none of these pluses would be possible if it hadn’t been for yet another three figures from the skipper who has stamped his ability and authority on this side.