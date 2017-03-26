Tigers start post-Taylor era with loss to Storm

The Melbourne Storm have pulled off an incredible comeback at Leichardt Stadium against the Wests Tigers, coming back from a 14 point deficit to take the win 22-14.

It was a true game of two halves, with the Tigers starting on fire, unable to be contained by an oddly out-of-sorts Storm outfit.

Melbourne came up with error after error, with the first try coming from Mitchell Moses in the 12th minute in a wonderful solo effort.

It was then that the Storm’s discipline became an issue, with two consecutive penalties being awarded to the home side, both of which resulted in goals off Moses’ boot.

The Tigers weren’t done with yet however, piling on another try through Elijah Taylor who burst onto a Luke Brooks pass close to the line to take his embattled side to 14-0.

However, they were unable to keep the Storm scoreless for the half, with Asofo-Solomona turning defence into offence in the final minute of the game, jarring the ball loose from Joel Edwards arms, then scoring under the posts.

The second half was all Storm, and more specifically, all classic Storm moments.

An incredible game-changing 40/20 kick from Cam Smith led to Young Tonumaipea scoring in the corner early, before a blistering length-of-the-field try from Cheyse Blair put the visitors in front.

From then on, the Tigers fatigue took hold, and under the careful control of veterans Cronk, Smith and Slater, they were able to see out the victory.

Josh Addo-Carr also added to the score with about 15m minutes to go with one for the highlight reel, a dazzling break up through the middle of the line to put the result beyond doubt.

There was also a major injury concern for the Tigers, with Luke Brooks injuring his hamstring in the second half.

Next week the Storm take on the Panthers in a blockbuster match, while the Tigers take on the in-form Dragons.