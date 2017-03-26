Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

It may only be round four but there’s already plenty to prove for the Wests Tigers, who this week play host to the might of the Melbourne Storm at Leichardt Oval this Sunday! Join The Roar from 4pm AEDT for score updates and a live blog of all the action!

It’s been a huge week for the Tigers, and not in a good way, with coach Jason Taylor following in the footsteps of Mick Potter before him, being shown the door at Leichardt after a couple of fairly underwhelming seasons.

Drama and the Tigers seem to attract each other in recent times, and after yet another massive off-field distraction, the seventeen taking the field will be desperate to chalk up a win this Sunday for interim coach Andrew Webster and ease some of that outside pressure.

It won’t be easy in the slightest though, with their opponents the Melbourne Storm in fine form, starting the season 3-0 despite some injuries to key players – they just know how to win.

The Storm have been everything we know them to be: professional, clinical, and damn hard to beat.

They haven’t been piling on big scores yet, only averaging a tick under 18 points a game – it hasn’t been an issue though, with the defence as strong as ever, only allowing a mere nine average of points a game.

Felise Kaufusi has been fantastic taking over from Kevin Proctor in a starting role, and has been a sound contributor so far in 2017.

The return of Billy Slater last week was a hugely exciting moment for league fans across the country, and boy did he look good!

The battle of the fullbacks will be sensational viewing, with the Tigers’ James Tedesco in glowing form, furthering his claim as the best No.1 in the game.

If the Tigers are to pull off the shock upset, you’d think it would be off Teddy’s back.

Last week the Tigers let in 46 points and the week prior 36 – unacceptable numbers for any team.

The Achilles heel for Wests seems to be that seven-to-eight minute period at the end of each half, where the notion of defence seems to dissipate, allowing opposition players to score at will and chalk up unassailable leads.

They’ll need to tighten up significantly against the sensationally smart firepower of the Storm.

Last season, halves Mitchell Moses and Luke Brooks ranked third and fourth respectively for missed tackles league-wide – look for the Storm to target those two relentlessly.

Jesse Bromwich returned last week from injury without a hitch, only adding to the strength of the Storm pack.

The Tigers might need the win more, but it’s hard to see them getting it.

If we look at the ladder coming in, this match is first versus last – and I expect that to show.

Storm by 18.

Can the Tigers turn their fortunes around with a shock win or will the Storm remain undefeated? Join The Roar from 4pm AEDT for all the action live!