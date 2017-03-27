Are Brooks, Moses, Tedesco and Woods off to the Bulldogs?

Fox Sports NRL reporter James Hooper has reported over the weekend that the Bulldogs are considering making a play for the Wests Tigers’ supposed ‘Big Four’ of Aaron Woods, Luke Brooks, James Tedesco and Mitchell Moses.

It wouldn’t be the first time over the last twelve months that talent has made the switch from Concord to Belmore, as the Bulldogs managed to lure veteran Tigers recruitment officer Warren McDonnell to the club last November in an effort to replace the departing Noel Cleal and Jim Whitney.

That acquisition, however valuable an asset McDonnell proves to be, would pale in comparison to the exodus of the Tigers’ most promising four players should the Bulldogs actually go through, and are successful, with the bid.

“There’s been so much speculation around about these four players and what’s going to happen,” Hooper said on Triple M Saturday NRL.

“Over the course of the last week, the rumblings have got louder and louder, that one of the clubs playing today – the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs – might well decide that they’re going to make a play for all four.

“Don’t ask me how the hell they’d fit them all in”.

While such a signing coup would be massive for Canterbury, it would require some extremely astute and difficult manoeuvring from Bulldogs management to pull off. In fact, it seems nigh impossible just to make a respectable offer and stay under the salary cap, especially given the Bulldogs’ current roster.

While it is understandable that the Bulldogs’ would be interested in the soon to be off-contract talent, perhaps it would prove more beneficial in the long run to target one, or even two, of the four.

With Josh Reynolds rumoured to be moving on after season 2017, it would be smart for the club to find a replacement sooner rather than later, and either Luke Brooks or Mitchell Moses would not only be clever signings to make, but could turn the Bulldogs into true Premiership threats provided they play with the kind of consistency that has been absent at the Tigers recently.

It is more difficult to rationalise the signing of Aaron Woods and James Tedesco, other than Bulldogs wanting to make a statement, which in itself is probably reason enough. But the depth in the Bulldogs’ forwards, while having underperformed thus far in 2017, would not necessitate buying one of the most expensive forwards in the NRL. And as much of a statement as such a raid would make, it wouldn’t be worth the price tag.

Still, it is an exciting notion to ponder, even if the chances of a such a massive talent raid being successful are slim.

Would you like to see the so-called ‘Big Four’ of the Wests Tigers at the Bulldogs? Moreover, do you think Canterbury could pull it off? Let us know your opinion by leaving a comment.