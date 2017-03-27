Five questions to be answered in Round 5

Round 4 of the National Rugby League has only just finished, yet it is already time to look ahead to next weekend and assess which matches and players are worth keeping an eye on in Round 5.

Can the Bulldogs recover?

It’s only early days, yet many pundits had the Bulldogs’ 2017 campaign on life support following their appalling display at Lottoland on Saturday, where they capitulated 36-0 to the Sea Eagles.

It was their worst performance on the season thus far, and among the poorest displays the team has put forward in Des Hasler’s time at the club.

Despite going into the match underdogs, it will not be an impossible task for the blue and whites to overcome the Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium on Thursday night. Daunting, perhaps, but not unachievable.

Although they came away from their clash against the Canberra Raiders with the two competition points, the Broncos hardly looked convincing in the 13-12 victory.

A club famous for delivering when their backs are against the wall, the Bulldogs will be looking to show the critics that it is far too early to write them off in 2017, and put the embarrassing defeat against Manly in the rear-view mirror.

Can the Tigers improve on their promising Round 4 performance?

While the Wests Tigers lost to the Melbourne Storm 22-14 after leading 14-0, it was a much different football team than the one that took the field against the Canberra Raiders just a week prior.

Buoyed by a home crowd and eager to prove their worth following a week of controversy, the Tigers seemed a much more focused football side in the opening forty minutes. Of course, the Storm played a part in their own first half being as bad as it was with a spate of uncharacteristic errors and poor decision-making.

In the end, though, they proved why they are the benchmark of the competition with a 22-14 victory following a strong second half.

The Tigers’ next step is to put together the elusive consistent 80-minute performance. They achieved it against the Rabbitohs, but looked to be just making up the numbers in the rounds that followed.

While they have yet to announce a new head coach as of Sunday evening, the Tigers would do well to put their focus toward improving on their performance against the Storm, rather than the off-field controversy which has engulfed the troubled club in recent times. At the moment it’s the only thing they can really control.

Will Hess continue to get all the press?

In a team captained by the best player in the world right now in Johnathan Thurston, it was young back rower Coen Hess who led his team to victory against the Gold Coast Titans, helping his side narrowly defeat their Queensland rivals with an impressive two-try display.

Of course, consistent with the impatient nature of many within the game of rugby league, there were immediate calls to fast track him into the Queensland State of Origin team despite having played just 12 first grade games.

Admittedly, he has showed a remarkable level of maturity and composure which defies his lack of experience. It’s safe to say that everyone will have his eye on him in the Cowboys clash this Friday night against the Rabbitohs.

Can the Sharks string wins together?

It’s safe to say that consistency is a key element in defending a Premiership. And while the Sharks have been far from the worst team in the competition, they have yet to string together consecutive victories. Sure, we may only be four games in, but the Sharks must capitalise on their solid if unspectacular win over the Eels on the weekend and make a statement against the struggling Newcastle Knights, who are coming off a 40-0 drubbing against the Penrith Panthers.

Will Manly continue their run of good form, or will the Roosters prove themselves to be worthy premiership favourites?

Following the opening two rounds, one could be forgiven if they completely overlooked this clash as one of the most intriguing of the round. Just a fortnight ago Manly fans were readying themselves for another difficult season after opening their season with two losses – at home – to the Eels and Rabbitohs.

However, the Sea Eagles have bounced back into relevancy, as well as the Top 8, following two big wins over the Cowboys and Bulldogs, by a margin of 22 and 36 points respectively.

They face the toughest test of their season so far in the Sydney Roosters, who sit atop the ladder with the Melbourne Storm following an undefeated start to their season.

While their wins against the Cowboys and Bulldogs were impressive in their own right, Manly have a chance to prove themselves as genuine threats going forward if they are able to defeat the Roosters on Friday night at Lottoland.

For the boys from Bondi, this shapes as their greatest challenge thus far. While methodical in each of their victories thus far in 2017, the tricolours still have some work to do, and will look to step it up a level against an in-form Manly side. If they don’t, it may very well result in their first loss of the season.

So, you’ve read my list of five things to look out for in Round 5, but what are you looking forward to in the upcoming weekend of football? Let us know by leaving a comment below.