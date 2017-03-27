Gone!?! Force reportedly set to be shown the door in Super Rugby cull

The Western Force are set to be the unlucky Australian Super Rugby franchise to be shown the exit door at the end of this season, should SANZAAR remodel the competition into a 15-team tournament.

While the move is yet to be confirmed, the Daily Telegraph’s Jamie Pandaram is reporting the Perth-based franchise will no longer be a part of Super Rugby from 2018.

While the Force now undoubtedly looks like being cut, the Australian’s Wayne Smith has said the Perth-based side are simply the “most likely” of the five Australian franchises to be scrapped, and that they have been “earmarked” to make way in a 15-team competition.

Scrapping the Force hinges on Super Rugby reverting to a 15-side competition, a move that would require two South African teams to be consigned to the scrapheap in addition to the Perth-based club.

The Telegraph is reporting all of SANZAAR’s partners have agreed, in principal, to the restructure, however that agreement is yet to become official. The decision is expected to be made on April 6.

While the move to 15 teams is not yet set in stone, the ARU is reportedly planning to distribute the Force’s players among the remaining four Australian franchises – the Brumbies, Rebels, Reds and Waratahs – in a move that would see any existing contracts fulfilled even with the demise of the team.

The Force, which is run by the ARU, had attempted to sure up their future by asking for fans to buy shares in the team, however the effort has seemingly fallen short.

Since the side’s first season in 2006, the Force have endured a miserable run of form in Super Rugby. They have not made the finals of the competition once – and have often been in the running for the wooden spoon – however, they have played a significant role in the development of Wallabies like David Pocock, Dane Haylett-Petty and Adam Coleman.

The news will come as a major relief for Brumbies and Rebels fans, with the ACT and Melbourne-based sides the other two Australian franchises rumoured to be in danger of getting the chop.

It seems the Brumbies’ on-field success – something they have more of than any other Australian club – was enough to spare the long-standing franchise, while the potential legal minefield that could have accompanied any decision to remove the privately-owned Rebels would have surely played a part in saving the Melbourne side.

The ARU is yet to comment on the matter – and will be unable to until the switch to a 15-team competition is confirmed – and an official announcement is not expected to take place until next week at the earliest.