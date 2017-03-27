India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 4th Test – Day 3

Nathan Lyon’s four-wicket haul stalled the hosts’ progress after tea and brought parity to a see-sawing Test between Australia and India in Dharamsala. Follow all the Day 3 action from 3pm (AEDT) right here on The Roar.
India were not exactly racing along when they got to tea at 2-153, but Lyon’s four-for in the third session paved the way for Australia to come back into the Test after they had been bowled out for 300 on Day 1.
Lyon grabbed the wickets of the stone-walling Cheteshwar Pujara, who had looked to take the game away from the Aussies, and then had Karun Nair, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin struggling to read his turn and bounce on a surface that had afforded nothing of that sort to the spinners until a few overs before the tea break.
India slid to 6-248 thanks to Lyon and with the top six batsmen all having returned to the pavillion, life might not exactly be the easiest for the lower order going into Day 3.
Wriddhiman Saha is coming off a century in Ranchi, where Ravindra Jadeja hammered a quickfire fifty, but that was a flatter, slower pitch.
On this surface, and against an attack that was provided India’s top-scorer, KL Rahul, with “the toughest session I have faced in Test cricket so far,” it might be asking too much to expect the tail to get going.
Already Saha has looked uncomfortable against Lyon while Jadeja has looked an lbw candidate against the speedsters. With the ball only a few overs old and expected to swing through the morning session, Saha, Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the final two batsmen will hope they can get a few runs.
Where India once looked like snatching a 100-run lead, it’s now a question of whether they can actually go in front of the tourists.
Australia will look to run through the lower order and grab a handy lead for themselves but one of the best possible results from a neutral’s perspective would be if the two sides ended close to each other in the first innings, effectively making it a one innings encounter.
Follow the live scores and blog of the third day of this fourth Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
3:06pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:06pm | ! Report
Josh Hazlewood will take up the attack from the other end.
3:05pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:05pm | ! Report
Interesting start. Nearly two days of no reviews and in the span of a few overs yesterday before India got to 80 overs, there were a string of reviews that went begging. That was the first overturned review I think.
Jadeja lets the second one go and then gets rapped on his pads off the third. Appeal for lbw but was pitching outside the leg.
Goes for his drive next ball and misses. And then gets some inside edge on to his pads to an in-swinger.
Finally, off the last ball, he gets his bat down to another inswinger and pushes it to mid-wicket.
A happening, maiden over.
6/248 in 92.
3:02pm
Ouch said | 3:02pm | ! Report
Hoping Cummins has more luck today
3:00pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:00pm | ! Report
Edged and taken! Jadeja has been given…
…and Jadeja has reviewed it. Will be overturned. The bat was hitting the pad and that was the sound. Jadeja was looking to push at it and missed it. Daylight between the bat and ball.
Jadeja survives.
3:01pm
Craig said | 3:01pm | ! Report
you little Anzac!!
3:03pm
Craig said | 3:03pm | ! Report
Seems I went off too early.
3:00pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:00pm | ! Report
Here we go then. Saha and Jadeja are walking out to the middle.
Jadeja will take first strike and with the ball in hand is Pat Cummins. The new ball is only four overs old.
2:57pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:57pm | ! Report
Have no doubt in my mind Australia will look to start things off with Cummins and Hazlewood again. Jadeja didn’t have too many troubles against the spinners but looked a sure-shot lbw candidate against the moving ball…
…and I wonder if he has had a workout on that. Because if the speedsters get it right and get the ball to move into him, it will be a matter of time for him.
2:51pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:51pm | ! Report
Lot of talk about how this could be an important session. Of course it would be, but not more or less than any others I feel.
As has been the case with most other sessions this series.
It will be just another brick in the wall, but an interesting one at that.
2:48pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:48pm | ! Report
Speaking of Saha and Jadeja, both are coming off contrasting but invaluable efforts from the Ranchi game. That, however, was when the pitch was dead and the tiring bowlers were ground to dust.
This is a different kind of a surface, one that has shown it has enough for the speedsters before Nathan Lyon got that extra zing going in the final session on the second day. Unlike Ranchi, where it was easy to dead-bat everything.
Not here. You would know as a batsman, it would be tough to bat long periods for the lower-order without alarms and that’s where Australia will be in it to wrap things up within the first hour.
2:47pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:47pm | ! Report
And we have already seen how spicy the pair of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins can get with it on this pitch. Can Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja survive it? Will they be able to score runs on it?
More importantly, are we looking at a nearly one innings Test or can either side eke out a substantial lead?
2:46pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:46pm | ! Report
An evenly poised Test match but one that can turn drastically one way or the other by the end of the day today. Like it’s been threatening to do all this while.
Hello and welcome to this third day’s play of the fourth and the final Test between India and Australia, being played at the beautiful HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. India will resume at 6/248 with the new ball just four overs old.
Suneer Chowdhary here & I will be here calling this through today’s play.