Socceroos vs United Arab Emirates: Start time, date, key information, squads – Australia vs UAE World Cup Qualifier

Australia’s home World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night against the United Arab Emirates is a must-win affair for Ange Postecoglou’s men. Here’s everything you need to know about the crucial match.

Australia vs UAE game information Kick-off: 8pm (AEDT), Tuesday, March 28

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Fox Sports, Nine

Referees: Ahmed Al Kaf, Hamad Al Mayahi (first assistant), Abu Baker Salem (second assistant), Mahmoud Al Mahrafi (fourth referee)

Betting: Australia $1.36, Draw $4.50, UAE $8.50

Socceroos squad to face UAE

The Socceroos’ squad for the match is the same as that for the 1-1 draw against Iraq, a match which saw coach Postecoglou employ a controversial 3-4-3 formation that didn’t work out quite as well as hoped.

Name Club, Country A International Caps (Goals) Mustafa AMINI Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF), DENMARK – Aziz BEHICH Bursaspor, TURKEY 11 (2) Nathan BURNS FC Tokyo, JAPAN 24 (3) Tim CAHILL Melbourne City FC, AUSTRALIA 94 (48) Milos DEGENEK Yokohama F Marinos, JAPAN 5 (0) Rhyan GRANT Sydney FC, AUSTRALIA – Jackson IRVINE Burton Albion FC, ENGLAND 7 (0) Mile JEDINAK Aston Villa FC, ENGLAND 68 (15) Tomi JURIC FC Luzern, SWITZERLAND 20 (4) Robbie KRUSE Liaoning Whowin FC, CHINA 48 (4) Mitchell LANGERAK VfB Stuttgart FC, GERMANY 6 (0) Mathew LECKIE FC Ingolstadt 04, GERMANY 37 (3) Massimo LUONGO Queens Park Rangers FC, ENGLAND 24 (5) Riley McGREE Adelaide United FC, AUSTRALIA – Mark MILLIGAN Baniyas FC, UAE 53 (5) Aaron MOOY Huddersfield Town AFC, ENGLAND 21 (5) Mathew RYAN KRC Genk, BELGIUM 30 (0) Trent SAINSBURY FC Internazionale Milano, ITALY 21 (3) Brad SMITH AFC Bournemouth, ENGLAND 14 (0) James TROISI Melbourne Victory FC, AUSTRALIA 26 (4) Daniel VUKOVIC Sydney FC, AUSTRALIA – Rhys WILLIAMS Perth Glory FC, AUSTRALIA 14 (0) Bailey WRIGHT Bristol City FC, ENGLAND 12 (1)

United Arab Emirates squad

While we won’t know the UAE line-up for certain until kick-off, the side did have 23 players put through their paces at a training session at North Sydney Oval in preparation for the match.

Those 23 players were:

Abdul Aziz Sanqoor, Waleed Abbas, Khamis Ismail, Habib Al Fardan, Ismail Al Hammadi, Ahmed Khalil (Ahli), Khaled Essa, Muhannad Salem Ismail Ahmed, Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Ahmed Barman, Omer Abdul Rahman (Al Ain), Ali Khesaif, Faris Jumaa, Mohammed Fawzi, Ali Mabkhout, Khalfan Mubarak (Al Jazira), Hamdan Al Kamali, Ismail Matar (Al Wahda), Tareq Ahmed, Salem Saleh, Mahmoud Khamis (Al Nasr), Khamis Ebrahim (Al Shabab).

Goalkeeper Majid Nasser was not in the training session due to the passing of his uncle, and a return date is yet to be confirmed.