Sydney star Dane Rampe will miss five weeks of the AFL season after breaking his arm in a fall during a morning run.

The All-Australian defender came unstuck when he attempted to jump a chain and landed on his arm, Swans coach John Longmire said on Monday.

In a double blow for last year’s grand finalists, midfielder Dan Robinson is out for eight weeks after sustaining a collarbone injury.