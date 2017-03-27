Still no return in sight for McCalman

Jaguares' Moyano shows off stepping skills with silky try in win over Reds

Western Force skipper Ben McCalman must feel like giving the finger to his injured right thumb, with the Wallabies back-rower set to spend another frustrating week on the sidelines.

McCalman is yet to play this season after dislocating his thumb during a training mishap in late January.

The 29-year-old was initially expected to return in time for round one of the Super Rugby season after undergoing surgery to fix the problem.

But a slower-than-expected recovery has seen McCalman miss the Force’s opening four games, and he’ll also be absent for Saturday’s clash with the Blues in Auckland.

Force officials are hopeful McCalman will be able to return for next week’s home match with the Kings, but it’s no guarantee.

McCalman isn’t the Force’s only injury concern.

Star lock Adam Coleman is still sidelined with a calf injury, while prop Jermaine Ainsley is set for a long stint on the sidelines after dislocating his elbow in last week’s loss to the Crusaders.

Ainsley will undergo scans to determine the extent of the damage, with teenage prop Shambeckler Vui rushed to NZ as cover.

Flanker Kane Koteka and centre Curtis Rona will be assessed after copping head knocks.

The Force’s 45-17 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch last week left them in fourth spot in the Australian conference with a 1-3 record.

Flyhalf Jono Lance captained the side in that match, but his kicking game was off the boil.

Lance twice failed to find touch with penalty kicks and his kicking for touch thereafter failed to gain much ground as he tried to avoid a repeat of his earlier mistakes.

Coach Dave Wessels took partial blame for the display, saying he shouldn’t have burdened Lance with all the kicking duties given his other responsibilities.

“Jono was the captain of the team. He’s also the 10 and calling the plays,” Wessels said.

“I can probably get someone else to take those kicks in the first instance, to take the pressure off Jono and give him the opportunity to organise the next play.

“That’s a learning for me. So that’s definitely one that I need to take responsibility for.”