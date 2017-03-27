The Super XV: Australian team of the week, Round 5

Each week we’ll be looking at the best of the best in Australian rugby and piecing together the top 15 players out of the Aussie Super Rugby sides from the round gone by.

Another week, another string of defeats for Australia’s five Super Rugby sides, continuing to make my life of picking good players out if it difficult.

Four defeats and one win across the five teams, and much like the previous two weeks, that one win only came from two Australian sides playing each other.

The Force opened the round with a 45-17 loss at the hands of a firing Crusaders side, then it was on to the Waratahs who broke their short three-game losing streak with an entertaining come from behind win over the Rebels.

The Brumbies painfully lost to the Highlanders, 13-18, before the week was finished off with a sloppy Reds side going down 22-8 against the Jaguars away from home.

So with a mix of more bad results, here is the Australian team of the week for Round 5.

1. Ben Daley (Force)

This is the selection that took me the longest in the end, just because there was nothing really special about any of the loosehead props this week. They performed, some played alright, some weren’t great, but overall it was all a bit bland.

I’ve gone with Ben Daley in the end. The Force were generally outplayed across the park by the Crusaders and the end result proved that. Daley fought hard, though. Watching the game, he showed a lot of fight and aggression in the face of fear.

He ran well, hitting the line hard and frequently breaking the advantage line where his fellow forwards couldn’t. The scrum was tough but he held his own well in the first half in particular. Number one was just a bit of a grinding selection this week.

2. Robbie Abel (Brumbies)

After scoring a try off the bench last week against the Waratahs, Robbie Abel was granted a run-on spot this week for the Brumbies, and he didn’t disappoint.

He shared the most carries for a Brumbies forward in the game and showed real power down low in the ruck. His scrum work has room for improvement, but against a more fancied Highlanders pack, he held his own in leading the front row.

Hart hitting in defence that kept the opposition at bay in the defensive 22 completed a real all-round performance from Abel, which is sure to garner the big boppa from Orange more games in the future.

3. Jermaine Ainsley (Force)

It was a disappointing week for the tightheads in Round 5, but Ainsley did his best to stand out, especially in the first half when the Force were still competitive with the far superior Crusaders.

He did well to cover all the basics to keep the front row ticking over in the scrum and through traffic up the guts of the field. He ran hard off the back of the ruck and was one of the first options for Louwrens close to the line when they were looking to muscle their way over.

4. Dean Mumm (Waratahs)

Yes, Dean Mumm. When compared to others wearing the number four jersey this week, he is generally the better option.

Mumm played his part for the forwards in their win against the Rebels, making his presence felt at the lineout, as well as through the middle, partnering up with Will Skelton to butter up the defence for the quicker men out wide.

Some good run metres and decent defence also put him ahead of the other candidates. Ross Haylett-Petty and Culum Retallick were relatively quiet, while Blake Enever and Izack Rodda were fine, if not unspectacular, in their performances at four.

5. Sam Carter (Brumbies)

Carter was a machine in the line out this week for the Brumbies and a constant threat with ball in hand while in the offensive half.

He was strong in attack, breaking the advantage line frequently around the fringes of the ruck as the Brumbies tried to grind down and soften the Landers defence through the middle of the park.

He was defensively sound and, overall, just had a decent game.

6. Ned Hanigan (Waratahs)

Among a forwards battle that was generally even across the 80 minutes, Ned Hanigan did a superb job for his side, being consistent around the fringes of the ruck and maul, as well as fighting hard in defence.

His try early in the second half was a big turning point of the game as well. The flanker may have been hanging out on the wing for a breather, but his pickup from a pass that went behind him, and the ensuing tiptoe effort along the sideline, was a pretty impressive effort.

7. Chris Alcock (Brumbies)

Michael Hooper had a pretty good game for the Waratahs this week but it’s Chris Alcock who gets the nod thanks to a gritty and tough performance against a superior Highlanders pack.

His try in the first half, the only one for the Brumbies, was a beautiful bit of solo work off the lineout to give his side the lead.

Jumping in the middle, Alcock pulled it down and went into the maul, only to fake it and work the blindside. Alcock went solo, selling the dummy like he was selling a house, splitting through the two defenders and away to the line.

8. Amanaki Mafi (Rebels)

Mafi continues his rich form for the Rebels, with the Tongan putting in a real defensive masterclass against the Waratahs. Much like the rest of his side, he shone through in the first 50 minutes when they had their opposition on the back foot.

He was a brick wall through the middle and was a key defensive factor for his side out wide, protecting the smaller halves in the sliding line.

He proved pretty handy in attack as well, taking it up time after time through the middle to draw the defence, often breaking the advantage line to keep the momentum rolling in his favour.

9. Nic Stirzaker (Rebels)

The redheaded 26-year old was a major factor in the Rebels jumping out to the lead that they did in the first half against the Waratahs.

It wasn’t just a peach of a short ball for Reece Hodge to give his side a 25-6 lead just before halftime, it was a near complete halfback’s game of rugby. He delivered quick ball when it was needed and directed the forwards around the ruck.

He had a hand in more than one line break as well, testing the tired big men by rushing out the back of the ruck and opening up space back on the inside. His running game was key to breaking the advantage line and his metres were impressive for a halfback.

10. Bernard Foley (Waratahs)

Much of the rugby community seemed to have turned on Bernard Foley as of late, but the Wallaby flyhalf put in a big performance this week in his first game of the season.

He was solid across the park in terms of ball movement and the set piece, but it was his running and kicking game that shone through against the Rebels. He was one of just two players in the game to rack up over 100 running metres.

When he took on the line he was beating players, breaking tackles and creating space out on the right wing in particular where Reece Robinson caused havoc. He had a slow start, but the Waratahs as a whole began slowly. His second half was dominant and got his side over the line.

11. Marika Koroibete (Rebels)

Special mention has to go out to Alex Newsome, who had a very good game against the Crusaders in his run-on debut for the Force, even snagging a runaway intercept try in the first half. But alas for him, he’s been trumped this week by Marika Koroibete.

The big flying Fijian had an aggressive game for the Rebels, showing off some real muscle in attack and defence, hammering his fellow NRL expat Reece Robinson on more than one occasion.

He was damaging down the sideline and made a handful of breaks into the backfield, often kickstarting the roll on that the Rebels rode to a first half lead. His defence was a highlight, something wingers aren’t often praised for, but he held his own against the sliding Tahs’ offence.

12. Reece Hodge (Rebels)

Along with Koroibete, Reece Hodge was at his damaging best throughout the first half against the Waratahs, sucking the NSW side out of the contest with free running and open rugby along the backline.

Hodge bagged a first-half double, the first try being a wonderful solo effort, using pure pace and a cheeky right foot step to blast past Will Skelton and break through the line, scooting away to cross the paint.

He racked up plenty of metres, looking dangerous and breaking tackles all over the place.

13. Samu Kerevi (Reds)

One of very few highlights in a tough, grinding match-up for the Reds this week, Kerevi did the basics in attack and it served him well. He ran hard, he ran into space, and he ran often.

He racked up nearly double the amount of run metres than anyone else in the game, taking it on himself to really hit the line and pick out the weaker defensive targets.

He made seven tackle busts and three offloads, becoming a real provider for his wingers on the outside and the support coming back in the middle.

14. Reece Robinson (Waratahs)

He may have been hit hard a few times by his old rugby league rival, but Reece Robinson had a ripper game overall this week, helping his side back into the game in the second half.

His 59th minute try that kicked off the comeback showed a very nice bit of composure. A pass from Foley dribbled along the ground out on the right wing midway through the second half, but Robinson scooped it up, measured his options and went for the corner, taking two defenders with him in a good bit of strength combined with vision.

He picked up the most running metres of the whole game, snagging nearly 14 metres per run, continuously finding space out wide and breaking the line. The Waratahs began rolling through the Rebels defence late in the game and more often than not, it was out on his wing.

15. Karmichael Hunt (Reds)

Hunt has looked renewed this season after a shaky beginning to his Super Rugby career, and I’m not just talking about the beard.

Despite the scoreline, the Reds enjoyed the bulk of possession against the Jaguares and Hunt showed how dangerous he can be with ball in hand.

Five tackle busts and four offloads from just eight runs made him a mess to try and deal with for the defence. He was solid on the kick return, but when he took on the line on the backline play against sliding defence, that was when he created the most problems.

Do you agree with the XV? You’re sporting fans, of course you don’t, so let us know who you think should or shouldn’t be in the side for this week.