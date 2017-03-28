Daley: Kearney must drop Johnson

NSW coach Laurie Daley believes his Warriors counterpart Stephen Kearney may need to drop or bench Shaun Johnson to get the best out of the enigmatic playmaker.

The Warriors have made an ordinary start to the NRL season, winning just one of their four games with Johnson also struggling for consistency.

Despite not being at his best, the 26-year-old former Golden Boot winner earlier this month became the Warriors’ all-time record pointscorer.

Kearney has no shortage of options for the halves spots, even though Kieran Foran has yet to make his debut and is battling with a hamstring injury.

Junior Kiwi Mafoa’aeata Hingano and utility back Tuimoala Lolohea are also capable of playing in the halves.

Johnson has shown his class in big international games, but Daly feels he may need the reality check of a demotion to stir him into unleashing his full potential on a regular basis.

“Sometimes I think you may have to do to something a little bit different with Shaun, maybe to get the best out of him,” Daley said on Fox Sports NRL 360.

“Either play him elsewhere, starting him off the bench, not select him.

“He’s the most influential player in that team when they’ve got the ball.

“He hasn’t reached his talent yet.

“Something needs to happen with Shaun to take his game to the next level and I think sometimes players need a bit of a reality check.”