Des Hasler receives high profile support

Rival State of Origin coaches Laurie Daley and Kevin Walters are backing embattled Canterbury mentor Des Hasler to turn his NRL club around if given the chance.

Uncertainty surrounds his future, with Canterbury chairman Ray Dib saying his club won’t rush a decision on Hasler, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

Thrashed 36-0 by Manly last Saturday, the Bulldogs are in the bottom quarter of the NRL ladder, having won one of their first four games in 2017, and lost seven of their past eight going back to the end of last season.

NSW coach Daley felt it wouldn’t be wise for the Bulldogs to move Hasler on unless they had a better qualified replacement.

“Des Hasler is one of the best coaches in the NRL,” Hasler said on NRL 360 on Monday night.

“If I’m getting rid of Des Hasler, I’m bringing in someone better, otherwise I continue to have Des at my club.”

Daley backed Hasler to make the Bulldogs new playing style work.

“It (the new style) does look clunky I’ll admit that, but you’ve still got to give it time,” Daley said.

“Canterbury are smart enough to work out in weeks to come whether they believe Des is the right person or not, but in terms of four weeks into the comp, Des’s track record suggests to me that if he has a lull season, he will come back.”

Queensland coach Walters felt Hasler could improve on the Bulldogs’ efforts of 2016.

“I believe he can improve them from their position last year,” Walters said on NRL 360.

“We’re only four games into the competition.

“I saw some things on the weekend from some of their players, really you expect a lot more from some of their players.

“I think its easy to blame the coach. Sure Des is responsible for the performance of that club.

“I just think it’s an easy cop out sometimes for players to blame the coach.

“He’s a great coach.”