Glenn Maxwell is a Test batsman in his current mode

Disaster for the Aussies as Smith chops on for just 17

Expect a lot of runs in the future from the new-look Glenn Maxwell.

Gone are the cowboy shots of reverse sweeping and ramping as the Victorian has been patiently playing every ball on its merits.

Nothing like his first six Test innings in 2013 and 2014 with a top score of 37, where he scored a total of 80 runs off 114 deliveries to average just 13.33.

As a result of his newfound responsibility, Maxwell is the second highest run-getter since his return to Test cricket after his skipper Steve Smith.

In the two Tests against India at Ranchi and Dharamsala, Smith has scored 327 runs at 109 off 798 deliveries, the skipper showing the way from the front.

Maxwell is next with 159 at 39.75 after facing 333 deliveries, wiping out the irresponsibility of the past.

Third among the Australian two-Test run-getters is keeper Matt Wade with 123 at 61.50 facing 289, with Peter Handscomb the only other Australian to top 100 runs with 117 at 39 facing 397.

Over the four Tests, only Smith, Wade, Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc turned in better series batting averages compared to their career averages.

Smith averaged 71.28 in the series, his career average is 60.98.

Wade averaged 32.66, compared to 29.14.

Maxwell 39.75 compared to 23.25, and Starc 29.50 cmpared to 24.81.

The disappointments overall have been Handscomb, David Warner, Matt Renshaw, and Shaun Marsh.

Handscomb was the worst offender with a series average of 28.28 compared to 63.33, Warner 24.12 compared to 47.71, Renshaw 29.20 compared to 48.50, and Marsh 18.87 compared to 37.71

In the light of those stats, it’s quite incredible the Australians have been so competitive against the world number one Test side.

Barring a dead-set miracle this series is over with India winning 2-1, so let’s look forward to the Ashes in Australia next summer.

Sure it’s a long way away, and there are plenty of Sheffield Shield games to settle the selections.

Top of the list will be Usman Khawaja’s fate after being so shabbily treated in India for a second time in succession.

Barring injuries or someone emerging from left field, the top five in the batting order looms as Warner, Renshaw, Khawaja, Smith, and Handscomb.

The sixth spot has been traditionally reserved for an all-rounder, but Maxwell deserves that berth.

He’s consistently one of the best fieldsmen in the world, and now a responsible batsman – although his off-spinners are cannon-fodder.

In the two Tests he played in India, Maxwell has so far bowled only six overs, while the two recognised spinners Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe have bowled 80.1 and 95 overs respectively, and will bowl more today.

But slot Maxwell into six, which makes the Ashes attack one short.

Unless the selectors do a major u-turn, Wade will be the keeper on the back of his diligent batting in India, and constant chirping.

That leaves just four spots for the attack which would have to be Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood, leaving Lyon and O’Keefe to do battle for the sole spin spot.

But it’s not all cut and dried. Far from it.

There’s James Pattinson, and Jackson Bird, both with Test status behind them, and Chadd Sayers if the selectors decide on an all-out pace attack like the West Indies of old.

What else has Sayers got to do to become an international?

The quick played one Sheffield Shield game for South Australia in the 2010-2011 season, and two in 2011-2012.

Since then he’s been among the top wicket-takers every season, topping this season with 61 at 18.37, 19 wickets ahead of two Victorians – medium pacer Chris Tremain, and left arm orthodox spinner Jon Holland, both former internationals.

And let’s not forget the top English batsmen face finger spinners week in week out in county cricket, but rarely a leggie which brings Adam Zampa, and Mitchell Swepson into the frame.

The national selectors will sure earn their keep next summer, which only adds to the anticipation.