Kieran Foran named for Warriors, likely to debut

Kieran Foran is likely to make his debut for the New Zealand Warriors when the side hosts the Gold Coast Titans in Round 5, after coming so close last week.

After recovering from the shoulder injury that ended his season and ultimately his tenure at the Parramatta Eels last year, Foran looked likely to debut in the Warriors’ Round 4 loss to the Dragons.

However a hamstring injury suffered during the warm-up prevented him from taking to the field and it became unclear just when he would be able to make it back and play his first game for the New Zealand franchise.

The news appears to be good – Foran has been named to start at No.6 this week and so long as he is able to prove his fitness in the lead-up to the Sunday afternoon fixture, should play.

“Kieran felt a twinge in his hamstring and in the warm-up and it wasn’t worth the risk to play him,” he said.

“He had good power in the leg at the time and has responded well since. He’s making good progress.

“We’re certainly hopeful he will be able to play and will give him every opportunity to prove his fitness.”

Foran signed a one-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors in September last year. He received his final clearance from the NRL to play with the side earlier this month.

He has previously played nine matches for the Eels in 2016, and before that 147 matches for the Sea Eagles between 2009 and 2015.