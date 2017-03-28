New Zealand vs South Africa: International cricket, 3rd Test – Day 4 live scores

New Zealand might hold the upper hand in the third Test against South Africa, but they will need to make things happen in a hurry when the fourth day gets underway in Hamilton if they are to fight off the threat of a draw. Join The Roar for live scores from 8:30am (AEDT).

Whether it be bad light or rain, the weather has affected each day of the match and severely limited the amount of cricket that has been played, with the match still in the first innings.

A total of 58 overs were lost across the first two day’s of action, before a late start due to a wet outfield limited Day 3 to 78 from a possible 98, reducing another 20 overs from the contest.

While the final two day’s play have 98 overs a day, there is more rain forecast and if that happens to come, then the Proteas are in the drivers seat to secure the series.

The tourists came into this final Test with a 1-0 lead after picking up victory in Wellington and with the final Test still having a lot of cricket left before we get close to a result, they would have to like their chances of holding on to a 1-0 series win.

New Zealand do however hold all the cards for the match. After sending the Proteas in on a green looking wicket, they quickly let the new ball do the talking to have the scoreboard reading on 4 for 97. South Africa recovered to make 314, but it still felt well below par.

With Kane Williamson and Jeet Raval leading the way, New Zealand have finally gotten themselves into the lead by the end of Day 3, sitting 4 for 321 at stumps.

Williamson has led from the front with 148 not out, and he will be key on the fourth day as the Kiwis try to ramp up the pace and force a result. Raval himself made 88, while Tom Latham helped the Black Caps get off to a handy start with a half-century.

The Proteas bowlers have struggled to bowl good lines and lengths for the most part, with Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel picking up a pair of wickets each.

Prediction

Because the match is already so far advanced, the only way the Kiwis are going to win and tie up the series is by batting once. For that reason, they have to make a blistering start today and rack up a lead of well over 200 by the middle of the second session, then go on the front and get the Proteas back in.

Whether they have the batting left to make that happen or not is up in the air, but one suspects they will add to their lead by a reasonable amount given the way the pitch is playing.

Due to the pitch and more weather on the way though, it’s hard to not see this ending as a draw tomorrow afternoon.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of Day 4 from 8:30am (AEDT).